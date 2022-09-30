NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a hard-nosed Hockomock League, Kelley-Rex division matchup between the first-place King Phillip Regional High girls soccer team and fourth-place North Attleboro on Friday with the Warriors prevailing, 2-0.
“It was a very physical game tonight,” Rocketeers coach Geoff Burgess said.
After a scoreless first half, King Phillip got on the board with an Ella Pisani goal on a shot from 20 yards out at the 45-minute mark of the second half. Rihanna Mason earned the assist.
King Phillip (6-1-1) got an insurance goal in the 72nd minute from Addisyn Lamouth-Vaughn, who got her head on the other end of a Danielle Gresham corner kick to finish off the play.
King Phillip hosts Davenport division leader Canton, on Monday while North Attleboro (2-4, 1-5) hosts Foxboro.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers were blanked in Hockomock play.
Attleboro (3-4-1) only trailed 1-0 after the first half, but Franklin wore down the AHS defenses, scoring twice in the second half to secure the win.
Goalkeeper Lexi Campbell played well to keep the Bombardiers within striking distance, collecting six saves.
Attleboro takes on Sharon Monday in a 5:45 p.m. kickoff.
Canton 1 Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors were blanked by the Bulldogs in their Hockomock League shutout.
Foxboro (2-5-1) visits North Attleboro (1-5-4) Monday.
Mansfield 1 Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — The Hornets finally broke a scoreless deadlock in the the 77th minute when Jill Koppy hammered home a rebound off a shot from Olivia Homsi.
Mansfield’s Olivia Salisbury played well in goal to collect the shutout. Lauren Signoriello turned in a solid game in the midfield, with Kara Santos and Olivia Dunham keeping Stoughton’s offense in check.
Mansfield (4-3-1) heads to Franklin Monday.
Seekonk 8 Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Five different goal scorers led the Warriors’ South Coast Conference blowout as Morgan Silvestre, Lila Montogmery and Sienna Miranda had two goals apiece.
Lauren Calabro and Jill Cabral chipped in with a goal each for Seekonk (4-4-1), which hosts Wareham on Monday.