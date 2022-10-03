WRENTHAM — The King Phillip Regional High girls soccer team got a pair of goals from Ella Pisani in a 3-0 Hockomock League win over Canton High on Monday.
Kylie Menendez picked up assists on both Pisani goals while Addisyn Lamouth-Vaughn started off the scoring for the Warriors.
Lauren Casper collected two saves in the net for the shutout.
King Phillip (7-1-1) heads to Taunton Friday.
Foxboro 1, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO— After a quick North Attleboro goal in the fourth minute, Foxboro held a 1-0 lead until the 78th when Emma Pratt scored off a cross from Kaitlyn Joyce after the keeper lost control of the ball.
The Rocketeers (1-5-5) hosts rival Attleboro (3-5-1) on Thursday.
Norton 2, Hopkinton 2
NORTON— The Lancers took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals from Lily Newell off a corner from Shaylee Owens, and then Kyla Leahy from Owens again.
Hopkinton answered with two goals in the half before both defenses stepped up in the second half.
Zoe Santos played well in the midfield for Norton while Kaylin Hebert held her own in goal, making 12 saves.
Norton (5-2-3) takes on Medfield Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 8, Arlington Catholic 0
ATTLEBORO— Seven different goal scorers helped propel the Shamrocks in their Catholic Central League blowout.
Brooke Kennedy led the charge with two goals and an assist, Kileigh Gorman had a goal and three assists, and Sydney Kofton picked up a goal and assist. Tea Briggs, Katherine Regan, Ava Graham, and Caitlin Deveney also collected a goal apiece. Mac Feeney chipped in with two assists, and Gabby Gjoni picked up an assist.
Bishop Feehan (9-0-0) hosts Bishop Fenwick in Catholic Central League play on Wednesday.
Sharon 5, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO— A late second-half surge pushed the Eagles past the Bombardiers.
Attleboro started strong, taking the lead halfway through the first half on a Jaimie Davies goal to make it 1-1 at halftime, but Sharon scored four second-half goals, three of them coming in the last 15 minutes of play.
Attleboro (3-5-1) looks to snap its four-game skid against North Attleboro (1-5-5) on Thursday.
Mansfield 0, Franklin 0
FRANKLIN— Olivia Salisbury collected her fifth shutout of the season while making four saves in goal for Mansfield.
Defenders of Kara Santos, Olivia Dunham, Jill Koppy, Brooke Penney, Reagan Trout, and Elsie Roberts played well in front Salisbury and Bridget Hanley had a solid game at midfield.
Mansfield (4-3-2) hosts Canton Friday.
Seekonk 4, Wareham 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors won back-to-back games against Wareham as Morgan Silvestre turned in a solid performance. Seekonk (5-4-1) hosts Joseph Case on Wednesday afternoon.