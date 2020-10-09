MANSFIELD — Sophomore Ella Pisani not only wants to follow in the footsteps of Avery Snead and become one of King Philip Regional High School’s most prolific scorers in girls’ soccer, but also wants to achieve greater accomplishments as well.
After breaking into the starting lineup for the Warriors wearing Snead’s No. 9 jersey, Pisani has delivered three goals in her first pair of varsity matches, including both Warriors’ goals in a 2-0 shutout of Mansfield High Friday at Alumni Field.
Pisani first scored on a penalty kick in the final minute of the first quarter and then let loose a 25-yard blast from the left flank in the 75th minute to seal the victory.
“We both a little sluggish,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said of the first half in which one-on-one challenges were routine.
That was far from the wide open 3-2 decision won by the Warriors at King Philip two days ago.
“That was a brilliant match, both teams played awesome,” Smith said. “It was good team soccer. Today, we were both just tired. We’re all going to be rusty in game-shape and fitness.”
Pisani put KP into the lead when a Mansfield defender undercut Kiera Lindmark inside the penalty box, with the foul resulting in a free shot on Hornet goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury. Pisani labeled the ball into the low right corner of the Hornet net.
Minus Ally Stanton, Chloe Layne and Stanton to graduation, KP coach Gary Pichel is left scratching his brow where to find goals in 2020.
“That’s a lot of scoring power, 95 goals,” Pichel said. “Ella took Avery’s shirt on purpose, she adores Avery and wants to be like Avery. She’s got some good moves and a good shot.”
King Philip did not allow Mansfield a sure-fire scoring chance until the second quarter. The Hornets’ Maria Sevastos scorched a shot off the left side in the 23rd minute, Isabella Lennon punched in a long ball forcing KP senior goalkeeper Emma Glaser (nine saves)to make a save in the 32nd minute and Kara Santos belted a direct kick in the 39th minute, forcing another takedown.
“The whole idea was to stifle them a little bit,” Pichel said of not surrendering much space while Glaser had to stare into the sun’s glare during the fourth quarter. “She held her own too. We were patient. Against Mansfield we’re always fighting neck and neck.”
King Philip’s Eli McGowen forced a steal and let loose with a drive to the top left corner of the Mansfield net in the very first minute before Jillian Anderson uncorked a dangerous long ball off the right flank in the 12th minute as did Jen Montville in the 13th minute. Montville had a true scoring chance in the 16th minute off of a re-start by Anderson from the right.
“We were pushing everybody up, what’s the difference in losing 1-0 or 2-0,” Smith said.
The Hornets nearly tied it on a drive by Cathryn Cooney to the left post in the 68th minute. Seconds later, Glaser took away a loose ball chance by Carly Devine.
In the 72nd minute, Glaser took away a ball played off of Tarynn Smith that Cooney had sent into the box from the right side. And two minutes into the fourth quarter, Ann Darlington placed a testing long ball on Glaser that was taken down as well.
“That put that first quarter in the back of their heads and got rid of it,” Smith said of the Hornets generating a better attack over the final 60 minutes. “I was very happy with the way that we played in the second, third and fourth quarters. Soccer is like that. How many other sports are like that where you can put a ton of pressure on (and not score)?”
Minus defender Grace Lawler (back ailment), Pichel opted to “pull a rabbit out of my hat” and moved freshman midfielder Kylie Menendez to an inside back pairing with stellar senior Paige Varvarigos.
“I had to put her back there to see how it works and she did a fantastic job,” Pichel said.
King Philip returns to action Tuesday at Franklin, while Mansfield has a date at home with Taunton.
