MILFORD -- Sophomore Ella Pisani scored three goals, including two in the second half, in leading the King Philip Regional High girls' soccer team to a 4-2 victory at Milford High Thursday in a Hockomock League match.
King Philip (4-2) had to overcome an early one-goal deficit as Pisani tied the match in the second quarter, assisted by Ava Tormey. She gave the Warriors a 3-1 margin five minutes into the third quarter, assisted by Charlotte Majer, and then tallied her third goal in the 69th minute, assisted by Paige Varvarigos.
Majer, a senior midfielder, presented KP with a 2-1 margin with a minute left until halftime with Pisani assisting.
The Warriors next meet Attleboro on Monday.
