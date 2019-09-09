ATTLEBORO — Phil Silva, the coach of the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team, knows that the strength of the Shamrocks’ schedule should prepare them for the postseason.
“There’s a lot of potential here,” Silva said of his roster, which features one of the premier players in the state, and New England, in junior striker Francesca Yanchuk — the author of 39 goals last season.
“We’re starting to come together,” Silva said of developing a new cast of midfielders and supporting players around Yanchuk on the forward line.
The Shamrocks went 14-2-1 in the regular season in 2018, but suffered a first-round postseason loss.
Silva maintains that playing Notre Dame Academy, Marshfield, Medway, Hopkinton and Bridgewater-Raynham among the Shamrocks’ non-league foes will be beneficial.
“Once that we get to the tournament we’ll be battle-tested,” Silva said.
With Yanchuk up top will be senior captain and energetic Hailey Goodman, junior Kelly Coady and sophomore Mikayla Dorrer.
At the other end of the field, junior Maddie Breckner and sophomore Amelia Hohos will be sharing time between the posts.
The Shamrocks are sound defensively with seniors Ashley Kelly and Ashley Foster along with junior veteran Anna Jones and sophomore veteran Annie Pearl.
The midfield cast has the potential to be outstanding, with junior Lindsey Moskal, sophomores Grace Robison and Liz McCormick with impressive freshman Sydney Kofton.
Norton
Former Lancer soccer standout turned first-year head coach Meaghan Elliott sought preseason scrimmages against Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan. The message to her Lancers was that she expects her squad to compete at a high level.
“I think that we can, I think we’ll be strong,” Elliott said.
The Lancers appear to be solid in their own end of the pitch, but it will be up top where Norton’s fortunes will be found, whether the young cast of strikers, junior Carly Murphy along with freshmen Lily Newell and Cam Doyle can find the back of the net.
Senior Kylie Dion is a four-year varsity veteran at midfield, flanked by sophomores Brynn Leahy and Meg Cross.
Senior Ashley Schepis will be in goal with a pair of clever seniors, Olivia Burke and Sara Tatarczuk in front of her. Also along the backline will be sophomores McKenzie Dennett and Caroline Turcotte.
Dighton-Rehoboth
The sting of last season remains on the minds of the returning Falcons.
D-R suffered a double-overtime loss to Plymouth South in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA South Sectional after 14 wins and two ties during 18 regular-season matches.
Coach Trish Madsen believes that the Falcons can not only contend again for the South Coast Conference title, but win in the tourney as well. The Falcons possess one of the premier athletes in the SCC in goal, in senior captain and multi-sport (basketball, tennis) star Meg Reed.
Senior captain and striker Julianna DaCosta has a wealth of club experience and is one of the most creative players in the SCC. She will be working alongside junior Margaret Saxon, sophomore Lexi Menzes and impressive freshman Lily Nees.
In front of Reed is defensive dynamo, senior captain Ashley Damon. Also on the backline will be basketball standout Emily D’Ambrosio, Brenna Grenadola and Bella Labree.
The Falcons midfield cast is talented despite their years, sophomores Carleigh Hall, Caitlyn Morgado and Julia Tavares along with junior Angel Correia.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed, it should be a good season,” Madsen added.
Seekonk
Phil Fontes has lofty expectations for his Warriors every season and this season is nothing different.
“We expect to win the Small School Division (of the South Coast Conference), we should do well,” the Seekoonk coach said of the Warriors who went 14-6-1 last season but fell in the first round of the Division 3 South Sectional.
The Warriors have talented athletes all over the pitch. The defense features senior Mia DiBiase, senior Allison Houle and two impressive youngsters in sophomore Meredith Reardon and freshman Morgan Silvester. Sophomore Madison Julien will open in goal.
With a healthy junior varsity program and numbers through all four classes, Fontes sees Seekonk only enhancing its stature with competition for playing spots and building depth for the future.
Freshman Lauren Calabro could be the newcomer of the year in the SCC as a striker, working up top with junior Kailee Peterson and two sophomores, Lauren Couitt and Emily Chin.
The midfield features tennis standout, senior Charlotte Drainville, hockey standout, senior Paige Fecteau and a four-year veteran in senior Madison Costa, a clever and dynamic trio. “We should do well, we can make a run (in the tournament),” Fontes said.
Tri-County
Mark Chauvin, an assistant coach with the Cougars over the past several seasons, has taken the reigns of the program this season as Tri-County comes off its best season ever at 13-4-3 with a berth in the Division 3 South tourney.
“We can be very competitive in our (Mayflower) league,” Chauvin said, citing the impact of senior midfielder Julia Hutchinson, junior captain and defender Annabelle Yeaton and the potential of freshman striker Noelle Kennedy.
Senior Courtney Rainone and junior Paige Griffin will share the goaltending work. Junior Caroline McNamara and sophomore Isabelle Dias are also on the backline.
With Hutchinson at midfield will be senior captain Emily Foley and senior Jessica Catalano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.