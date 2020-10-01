ATTLEBORO — The question is, how many goals would Francesca Yanchuk had scored this season were the defending MIAA Division 1 state champion Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks to have played a complete schedule?
Yanchuk may have scored another 40 goals as she did last season were it not for the abbreviated slate of matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wold have continue to climb the all-time goal scoring list on Holcott Drive, already owning more than 100 goals.
“That’s the sad part, no sectional tournaments, no state tournaments,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of his Shamrocks, who are coming off a 23-0-1 season and the Shamrocks’ first state championship.
In the 3-2 title game win over Western Mass. champion Westfield, Yanchuck scored twice, including the match-winner in the final minute.
The Shamrocks were the No. 15 ranked girls’ soccer team nationally en route to the MIAA championship, doing so in spectacular fashion, including a stunning 2-1 victory over previously unbeaten, No. 1 seeded King Philip in the Division 1 South title match.
This season, the Shamrocks will be competing in the Central Catholic League for the first time and there is still a remote possibility that there could be a postseason tournament to determine a titlist.
The Providence College-bound Yanchuk has a quartet of technically sound players with her up front, including junior veteran Makyala Dorrer, junior Liz McCormack and two impressive juniors in Ava Detorie and Kaityn Franchino.
The Shamrocks have the potential to dominate at midfield with the passing skills of senior captain Lindsey Moskal and sophomore Syd Kofton along with up and coming freshman Kileigh Gorman.
“We like the ball on the ground and to move it quickly,” Silva said of the Shamrocks’ tailored ball movement. “We’re a possession-oriented team, but with the new rules things will be a little different.”
Senior Maddie Breckner and junior Amelia Hohos both return with varsity experience in goal.
To strengthen the back line, senior Kelly Coady will move back from the frontline and be paired with senior veteran Anna Jones. The Shamrocks suffered two major off-season blows defensively when junior Annie Pearl (knee) and senior Sam Robison (ACL) both suffered injuries over the summer playing with their club teams. Juniors Grace Burke and Gabriella Ricci along with sophomore Brianna Marrero will have their minutes maximized.
“We’re kind of disappointed that we won’t get the chance to defend our (state) title,” Silva said, “but we’re determined to play some good soccer.”
Attleboro
The Bombardiers would be contending for a Hockomock League crown and hoping to make an extended run in the Division 1 South Sectional in any other season.
“We have a strong core of players and with the new rules it will be more of a speed and finesse game,” AHS coach Steve Santos said, “which is the style that we like to play.” The Bombardiers return a dozen players from a team which went 7-9-2 in 2019.
The Bombardiers have two main ingredients for success — senior striker, 10-goal scorer and All Hockokock League selection Briley Harnois along with another four-year veteran in speedy striker Bella Salviati. That pair along with senior Jessica Gates and senior Meg Panzer have the skill sets to play ball possession and create a bunch of scoring chances.
Senior Cassandra Struger and sophomores Emily Dunlea and Kacey Parker are multi-dimensional players as well.
“It’s just been a bit difficult getting back into it, getting into match shape and adjusting to the new rules,” Santos said of the four quarters, being without corner kicks and throw-ins, not to mention tackling. “It’s just getting a new feel for the game, the six-foot rule and so on.”
Sophomore Lexa Campbell will get the starting nod in goal. She will have a most experienced cast of defenders in front of her in seniors Gabby Bosh, Eleanor Graber and Gates along with juniors Olivia Cook and Olivia Calderone.
Foxboro
The Warriors boast one of the most prolific scorers in Eastern Mass. in speedy senior striker Jordyn Collins, with the Hockomock League All-Star delivering 23 balls into the back of the net last season. The Warriors also have one of the best playmakers in Eastern Mass. in junior midfielder Kailee McCabe, another All Hockomock League selection who accounted for 17 goals and five assists in 2019.
In addition, Foxboro boasts of one of the best goalkeepers in Eastern Mass. as well in senior, four-year veteran Morgan Sylvestre, who surrendered merely 12 goals over 20 matches last year.
“The girls all came in fit, in good shape, so we’ll be ready to go,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of her squad, which includes 12 seniors among the 55 players in the program.
The Warriors scored 80 goals last season, the second-most of any team in the Hockomock League as they went 16-2-2 overall, claiming the Hockomock’s Davenport Division title and advancing to the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
Collins will have senior Alyssa Vandenboom alongside up front, while McCabe will have basketball star and Stonehill-bound Katelyn Mollica, as well as seniors Ashlyn Servais and Grace Ferguson.
In front of Sylvestre on defense will be a pair of veterans in senior Emma Dahl and junior Meg Burke. The overall fitness level of Foxboro is better than Stalcup expected in consideration of limited summer play.
“With the new rules, with four 20-minute quarters, I think that there will be some high-scoring games,” she said. “It will be interesting to see how the refs call some of the shoulder to shoulder contact. Overall, though, we could be pretty explosive.”
King Philip
Minus Chloe Layne and Avery Snead, the losses through graduation just might slow the Warriors down a bit.
The sophomores and juniors who experienced what was required to win 21 consecutive matches last season — a single-season school record for wins, to capture the Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League and advance to the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title match will again keep KP’s standards for excellence high.
It will not be easy to replace a two-time Hockomock League MVP like Providence College freshman Snead (22 goals, eight assists last season) and the 2019 Hockomock MVP like Hartford University freshman Layne (143 career points with 25 goals and 29 assists last year).
“People are flocking to a successful program,” King Philip coach Gary Pichel said of his 76 players who tried out, 30 of which are freshmen. But the pandemic parameters have altered the playing field.
“It’s not the way that it’s supposed to go,” Pichel said of the rules changes and limited schedule. “We’ll just make the best of it.”
The Warriors are sound defensively, with multi-dimensional senior captain Paige Varvarigos and sophomore Grace Lawlor , who started every match as a rookie, at the heart of the backline. In net, is converted defender Emma Glaser, a standout member of the KP basketball team, whose foot and hand skills are exceptional.
Senior captain Jen Montville will be the target point for the attack.
“She’ll give us opportunities,” Pichel said of her ball skills.
The Warriors are very strong in the midfield with senior captain Kiera Lindmark, the owner of a strong leg, senior Charlotte Majer, who returns to the side after playing club soccer and a potential Snead clone in sophomore Ella Pisani.
“Without all of the summer soccer, the girls had a little difficulty getting back into soccer shape, but they’ve picked it up quickly,” Pichel said. “It’s just too bad that we don’t have a championship and tournament to play for.”
MansfieldThere will be an urgency for the Hornets to score goals. After all Mansfield scored just 15 goals last season, the fewest in the Hockomock League and yet were on the doorstep of an MIAA berth, posting a 6-8-4 record.
“We only gave up 18 goals, so we were fine in our half of the field,” MHS coach Kevin Smith said. “We just have to put the ball in the back of the net and do it more times than our opponent.”
The Hornets are bolstered by the return of 19veterans (among the 56 players in the program.
“We’re still young, but we have some kids who have stood out,” Smith said, citing the overall athletic skills of his players.
The Hornets return one of the best players in the Hockomock League in junior midfielder Katie Miller. She’ll be flanked by senior captain Bella Lennon and sophomore Abby Jean. Senior captain Sarah Sacco and junior Tarynn Smith hope to often be on the attack.
The Hornets were built compact and composed defensively last season and return junior All Hockomock League back Maria Sevastos and junior Anna Darlington, who played in every minute of every match last year. In goal, is stellar sophomore Olivia Salisbury.
“We’re working on a lot of the little things with the new rules,” Smith said of the no-tackling, no headers and no defensive walls. “We’re happy to be out there playing and we’ll deal with the rules. Playing with masks is different. The girls tried to train all summer with them on. If it keeps us safe and keeps us on the field to play soccer, we’re all for it.”
Norton
Lancers coach Meagan Elliott believes that the experience gained by the 11 returning veterans from last season’s four-win club just might make a successful difference in the abbreviated Tri-Valley League schedule with home and away matches slated for each weekend.
“Not that I’ve been surprised, but the girls have come back in good shape, mostly working out on their own without any summer leagues and they’re doing awesome,” Elliott said.
Up top Senior Breanna Hickey and sophomore Lilly Newell have the potential to be very productive scorers, while the midfield cast all has extensive playing experience – senior Meg Moniz, returning from ACL surgery along with juniors Meg Cross and Brynn Lahey.
The Lancers have a very stable, steady and veteran cast of defenders in juniors Abby Robichaud, Caroline Turcotte and Makenzie Dennett. Norton will have a freshman in goal, Kaylin Hebert, one of eight newcomers on the varsity roster.
“The preseason has been very positive,” Elliott said. “We have good team speed and a lot of technically sound players. I really think that this will be our year to shine.”
North Attleboro
Due to the bevy of rule revisions, Rocketeer coach Bill Wallace is not sure what to expect in what will be an abbreviated season for Hockomock League members. Instead of the Rocketeers competing customarily against Davenport Division members, schools have been paired by geographic regions and will play a home-and-away schedule against one foe each week.
“It’ll be a weird year for sure,” Wallace said of rules regarding sliding tackles, throw-ins, corner kicks and defensive walks, not to mention having masks worn at all times. “It’s just a different dynamic, but we’re happy to be playing.”
The Rocketeers (66 strong in the program) are hoping to improve from their four-win, four-tie season of 2019.
The midfield appears to be a stronghold with senior captain Lydia Santos back after missing all of last season due to ACL surgery, paired with two emerging sophomores, Clara Giuliano and Caroline Ferrin. Senior captains Ari Rice and Abby Norris have had plenty of varsity minutes.
Senior Tess Collins is back for her third varsity season, working on a forward line with junior Stephanie McKenna and sophomore Emma Pratt.
Senior Jordyn Sullivan, junior Summer Doherty and junior Charlotte Moynihan will be the heart of the defensive backline, in front of goalies, Kayla Seavey, a senior and Maddie Ferrin, a sophomore.
“There’s a difference from being in shape and from being in soccer shape,” Wallace said. “Without many of the summer programs and leagues, we came back in pretty good condition. The girls are happy to be out there, the excitement is high.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.