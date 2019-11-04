REHOBOTH — Seventh-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High took the lead in the 10th minute of its MIAA Div. 3 girls’ soccer South Sectional first-round match against Archbishop Williams High and goalkeeper Meg Reed protected the margin the rest of the way in a 1-0 win Monday.
“We started strong and finished strong,” D-R coach Trish Madsen said.
The Falcons (14-5) next visit No. 2 seed Dover-Sherborn in a quarterfinal round match Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
D-R carried the play throughout against the 10th-seeded Bishops
Juliana DaCosta scored the match-winner for the Falcons from the middle of the penalty box with an assist from Julia Tavares.
“We came out fired up and didn’t let up,” Madsen said.
On the inside of the Falcons’ midfield, Caitlyn Morgado and Tavares won most of the 50-50 challenges while on the outside, Carleigh Hall, Lexi Menezes and Angel Correa controlled play.
Reed made five saves for the shutout while Archbishop Williams had 10 shots and five corner kicks. The Falcons generated 21 shots and were awarded eight corner kicks.
Ursuline Academy 6, Tri-County 0
WESTWOOD — The No. 14 seed Cougars were bounced from the first round of the Div. 3 South Sectional match by No. 3 seed Ursuline Academy, which scored two minutes into the match and owned a 5-0 advantage by halftime.
“They were fast and they were pretty darn good,” Tri-County coach Mark Chauvin said of Ursuline’s ball movement on the artificial turf at Xaverian High.
Ursuline (14-3-2) tallied first half goals in the second, eighth, 15th, 27th and 30th minutes. The Cougars (6-6-7) had six shots and two corner kicks.
