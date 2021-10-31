NORTH ATTLEBORO — Since recovering from a two-goal deficit to tie 11-win King Philip 2-2 and taking a 1-1 deadlock with 11-win Mansfield, the Attleboro High soccer team has prepared itself well for the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament.
On the strength of senior captain Emily Dunlea’s goal in the 20th minute and the strength of junior goalkeeper Alexis Campbell making seven saves for the shutout, the Bombardiers held off archrival North Attleboro 1-0 Saturday in the 29th annual Blue-Red Cup match at Raymond Beaupre Field.
“We had a tough week; we weren’t happy with our performance against Taunton, we came out of that talking about what’s our identity?,” AHS coach Steve Santos said.
The Bombardiers (9-7-2) held true and solid defensively, denying the Rocketeers (7-9-2) on a Steph McKenna scoring bid within the first three minutes of the match and taking away back-to-back corner kicks from the right side by Charlotte Moynihan in the 32nd minute.
That trend repeated itself throughout the second half. Campbell took in a drive by McKenna off of a run and drive off the left wing in the 42nd minute, then a Moynihan free kick labeled for the top-right corner was tipped away at the final instant.
“We played well, well enough to win, especially during that second half, but we couldn’t get that one goal,” interim North coach John Horack said, as the Rocketeers improved to a 15-14 advantage in the series.
North launched three corner kicks in each half and junior central defender Haley Sinacola drilled three free kicks into danger. Bombardier sophomore centerback Bethany Alves took away the Rocketeers’ fifth corner-kick bid in the 57th minute, then Alison Rebelo broke up an Emma Pratt bid in the 60th minute.
Rocketeer senior Meghan Dowd launched a strong drive to the left post from 30 yards out that forced a Campbell save in the 63rd minute, while Pratt drilled another drive from atop the penalty-box area in the 74th minute.
“Every time that we play North, it’s a dogfight,” Santos added. “I give North a lot of credit, they played last night (Friday at Oliver Ames) and came back with a lot of energy against us. To do that in a short period of time, that was huge.”
AHS nearly added to its lead in the first half — an Alves drive after an Ella Stromfors throw-in and on a free kick in the 48th minute The Bombardiers had just one corner kick, from Kacey Parker in the second half in the 46th minute.
“We couldn’t wait until next week to figure it out,” Santos said of the Bombardiers’ identity heading into the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament.
“That KP game gave us momentum, and that carried over to Mansfield and against North. It’s the way that you want to go heading into the tournament.”
Norton 1, Dedham 1
DEDHAM — The Lancers prepared for the MIAA Division 3 South Tournament by battling the Marauders to their second tie of the teams’ Tri-Valley League season. Norton and Dedham were deadlocked at 0-0 in their first meeting.
Norton goalkeeper Kaylin Hebert allowed just one goal over 160 minutes to the Marauders, with the equalizer coming in the 62nd minute, but she kept the Lancers in contention by making 15 saves.
Norton (7-6-5) had gained the lead10 minutes into the second half on a goal by Lily Newell. Anna Hickey and Caitlin Russell perfectly executed the set-up, with Hickey making a run down the wing and beating a Marauder defender, then centering the ball to Russell, who one-timed a pass to Newell.
Seekonk 3, Fairhaven 2
SEEKONK — Senior Lauren Couitt scored two goals as the Warriors bested the Blue Devils in their South Coast Conference season finale. Lauren Calabro had one goal, while Emily Chin and Morgan Silvestre each had an assist.
Maddie Julien posted eight saves in goal for the Warriors, who held a 3-1 halftime lead. Seekonk concluded the regular season at 12-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.