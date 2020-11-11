FRANKLIN — The North Attleboro High girls’ soccer team achieved what few have accomplished this season, not only scoring against Franklin High Wednesday, but beating the Kelley-Rex Division champions as well.
“We played very good defense,” North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said after the Rocketeers pocketed a 2-1 victory over the Panthers in the Hockomock League Cup series.
Senior striker Tess Collins scored the match-winner in the 76th minute, finishing off a cross from Autumn Hewitt.
Kaylah Seavey totaled 11 saves in goal for North Attleboro, with support from Clara Giuliano and Charlotte Moynihan in front of her. Kate Manning dropped back from a midfield role to steady the North defense.
“We played a lot of high pressure defense to force them to make some moves,” Wallace said of forcing Franklin into passing instead of creating breakaway bids and odd-man rushes.
Emma Pratt scored the go-ahead goal for North (4-4-3) in the second quarter on an unassisted effort, breaking down the Franklin defense for a shot.
Franklin (6-3-2) entered the match having outscored its foes this season by a 25-3 margin. The Panthers deadlocked the match late in the third quarter, while Seavey denied Franklin on a point blank second quarter blast.
“They had us on our heels there for a while,” Wallace said.
Attleboro’s Hockomock Cup match at Canton Wednesday was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 tracing with the Bulldogs and was to be rescheduled. The King Philip-Foxboro girls’ soccer match in the Hockomock Cup was also postponed.
Oliver Ames 1, Mansfield 0 (PK’s)
EASTON — After 100 scoreless minutes, Oliver Ames held a 4-2 edge in the penalty kick rounds and shaded Mansfield (5-4-3) in the Hockomock Cup series match.
Once-beaten OA (5-1-5) was thwarted by Mansfield’s defense and the work of Olivia Salisbury in the Hornet goal through the first half and Kelsey Hubler in the second half. Salisbury returned to the net for the overtime and penalty kick stage.
