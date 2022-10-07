MANSFIELD — Goals by junior defender Kara Santos and freshman forward Alexandra Fernandes earned the Mansfield High girls soccer team a point with a 2-2 draw against Canton High Friday.
Olivia Dunham and Meghan McCann picked up the assists on the goals while Hornets' senior goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury made three saves on the day.
Mansfield (4-3-3) hosts King Philip Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 4, Foxboro 0
EASTON — The Warriors were blanked by Hockomock League powerhouse Oliver Ames.
Foxboro visits (2-6-3) Wachusett on Tuesday.
King Philip 6, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — King Philip extended its winning streak to seven games with the shutout win.
KP's Makayla Thompson collected two goals from corner kicks assisted by Danielle Gresham. Senior Ilah Weiblen scored her first goal of the season.
King Philip (8-1-1) is at Mansfield Wednesday.