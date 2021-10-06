MANSFIELD — Sophomore Kara Santos scored twice, while the defensive composure of the Mansfield High girls’ soccer team denied Attleboro High of any true scoring chances Wednesday in taking a 4-0 victory in the Hockomock League match.
Santos scored the first two goals of the match for the Hornets (8-2), including the opening tally in the 19th minute off of a Gabby Smith corner kick. Santos scored again in the 36th minute on a penalty kick after the Hornets’ Anna Darlington was taken down inside the penalty box area.
“From up top through the back line we were solid,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said of the Hornets’ creating transition as Carly Devine, Bridget Hanley and Katie Miller dictated the flow of play.
Olivia Salisbury, the Hornet goalkeeper, had to make just three shots for the shut out. At the other end, Bombardier goalie Lexi Campbell (seven saves) was spectacular, taking away three Hornet breakaways, while watching a pair of Mansfield shots hit the crossbar.
Miller scored for Mansfield in the 39th minute on a rebound of a free kick taken by Santos. Lyla Nappa finished the scoring in the 50th minute with Brooke Penney assisting.
Mansfield visits Oliver Ames Tuesday, while AHS (6-5) has a match Friday at home with Franklin.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Somerset Berkley 1
SOMERSET — Senior Lexi Menezes broke a 1-all deadlock as the unbeaten Falcons held off the Blue Raiders to win the South Coast Conference match.
Carleigh Hall scored D-R’s third goal late in the first half and set up the winning goal. The Falcons (6-0-2) gained the lead when sophomore Alexis Leonard scored with Lily Nees assisting.
Sarah Ranley, who starred defensively, assisted on Hall’s goal. The Falcons’ limited Somerset Berkley to one second-half shot as midfielder Caitlyn Morgado and defender Caroline Reed controlled play.
D-R is off until Monday against Case.
Franklin 1, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM — Senior midfielder Stella Regan scored the lone goal of the match with three minutes left in the first half as Franklin dealt the Warriors their first shutout loss of the Hockomock League season.
“We had plenty of chances, we just failed to finish,” KP coach Gary Pichel said.
The Warriors twice hit the crossbars while Lauren Casper totaled six saves in goal for King Philip and central defender Grace Lawler kept the transition alive.
Franklin is atop the Kelley-Rex Division (7-1-2, 16 points), while KP (7-2, 14 points) is in second place. The Warriors (7-3) visit North Attleboro Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 4, North Attleboro 0
EASTON — The Davenport Division-leading Tigers pumped in pairs of goals in each half to down the Rocketeers in a Hockomock League match. Oliver Ames (8-1-1) shares first place with Foxboro.
North Attleboro goalie Maddie Ferrin made 11 saves while Brayden Rice and Charlotte Moynihan were solid on defense.
North Attleboro (5-5-1) hosts King Philip Tuesday.
