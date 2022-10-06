DARTMOUTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls soccer team battled to a 2-2 draw against Bishop Stang High on Thursday.
Stang struck first in the 23rd minute, with Taylor Oliveria netting one past D-R goalkeeper Haleigh Kelley to break the game open. Stang added to its lead a few minutes later with a Bridget Marky breakaway goal.
The Falcons’ attack came to life in the second half on Ella Slater’s pass to the right side of the box, finding Cailee Leonard in the 56th minute. Leonard’s score cut the difference to one in a back-and-forth contest until Slater again found a teammate, this time Lily Nees, with under a minute to go knot the score.
Dighton-Rehoboth (6-3-4) plays Monday at New Bedford.