DARTMOUTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls soccer team battled to a 2-2 draw against Bishop Stang High on Thursday.

Stang struck first in the 23rd minute, with Taylor Oliveria netting one past D-R goalkeeper Haleigh Kelley to break the game open. Stang added to its lead a few minutes later with a Bridget Marky breakaway goal.