ATTLEBORO — The difficulty for an opponent of the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team is the challenge of defending not one, but more than a handful of Shamrocks who own the skill sets to score from anywhere on the field.
That was evident at McGrath Stadium Saturday as senior Mikayla Dorrer and sophomore Kileigh Gorman each scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Methuen High in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 Tournament.
“We had to come out and show them who we are,” Dorrer said. “We had some nerves at first, being the first match, but we went out there and took care of business.”
Bishop Feehan scored in the 33rd and 62nd minutes of the match as Gorman scored the winning goal for the No. 2 seed Shamrocks (17-1-1) with a dazzling heel pass, turning a Methuen defender around. Feehan then created a two-goal margin in the 23 rd minute off of a Liz McCormick corner kick from the left side.
The Shamrocks were resolute in their ball possession and passing as the No. 34 seed Rangers (9-4-5) only advanced past midfield a half-dozen times during the first half, none as far as the penalty box area and did not own a corner kick chance in the match.
“We had control of the game, but we made it a little harder than it needed to be,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of corner kicks unfulfilled and a half-dozen pure scoring chances going unrewarded. “But, we moved the ball very well, we dominated in terms of possession.”
Shamrock senior goalie Amelia Hohos had only to gather in a loose ball chance in the 20 th minute and another in the second half, in the 68 th minute, while Maddie Narducci came in to preserve the shutout, taking in a loose ball in the 79 th minute.
At the other end of the pitch, the Shamrocks created seven first half corner kicks (at 2, 11, 13, 21, 22, 25 and 34) and five more during the second half (at 54, 60, 61 and two at 66) in demonstrating their forcefulness.
Gorman’s go-ahead goal left the Shamrock faithful breathless, a deft move and then a right-footed drive to the lower left corner in the 16 th minute. He second goal was orchestrated by McCormick from the left, senior defender Anne Pearl crashing the box for a header and Gorman finishing off the second chance.
And for full measure, fleet-footed senior striker Kaitryn Franchino finished off the offensive flurry with goal No. 5 for Bishop Feehan in the 67 th minute with a rush down the left flank.
“I’d like to see us finish the game off a little earlier,” Silva said of Bishop Feehan owning a 3-0 halftime margin.
Gorman hit the right post in the eighth minute, Ava Graham hit the left post in the 14 th minute and Maddy Ellis drilled a drive off of the crossbar in the 69 th minute
It could have been more, way more. Pearl just sent a Gorman header wide in the second minute of the match; Franchino labeled a knuckleball of a direct just wide in the 12 th minute; Eddy had a loose ball chance at the post off of a McCormick corner kick in the 21 st minute along with five other corner kick bids.
Dorrer scored the third Shamrock goal on a rebound drive from the right side and made it 4-0 off of a Franchino cross out of the right corner.
“We moved the ball well, it was good to see us creating chances for ourselves, but we have to keep doing that,” Silva said, the Shamrocks being the reigning (2019) MIAA Division 1 State champions.
