DARTMOUTH — Senior captain Anne Pearl converted a penalty kick in the 35th minute of the Catholic Central League match Monday in guiding the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team to a 5-0 victory at Bishop Stang.
Senior striker Ava Detorie assisted on a trio of Shamrock goals, while senior goalkeeper Amelia Hohos made five saves for the shutout.
Freshman midfielder Brooke Kennedy scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks (5-0), then Pearl netted the free shot after a foul in the penalty box area.
“It took a while for us to break through,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the Spartans’ five defenders and four midfielders defensive attack.
Detorie set up goals off the toes of Grace Robison (at 60) and Kaitryn Franchino (at 68) during the second half for Bishop Feehan, while Madison Eddy delivered the fifth Shamrock goal. The Shamrocks return to CCL action Wednesday at Cardinal Spellman.
Attleboro 5, Milford 0
MILFORD — Junior Kacey Parker tallied twice as the Bombarders were relentless on the attack from the opening whistle of the Hockomock League match.
Parker scored Attleboro’s second goal of the match, late in the first half, assisted by captain Emily Dunlea and she scored her second goal during the second half, assisted by senior Emily Khang.
Sophomore Jamie Davies scored the first goal for AHS (3-2) in the 20th minute off of a Bethany Alves free kick.
Zoe Johnson-Kiff netted the Bombardiers’ third goal, the first of three second half goals, in the 50th minute assisted by Allison Rebelo. Kahlan Gray scored the fifth AHS goal off of a corner kick taken by Ayla Detoro.
Alexis Campbell (five saves) and Jessica Jennison (no saves over the final 10 minutes) combined on the shutout in goal. AHS next meets Foxboro Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 0, Somerset Berkley 0
REHOBOTH — The unbeaten Falcons did everything but put the ball in the net during the scoreless South Coast Conference stalemate. D-R (2-0-1) unleashed 28 shots and had a half-dozen corner kicks.
Falcon goalie Eliana Raposo had to make four saves for the shutout. D-R next visits Old Rochester Wednesday.
Seekonk 4, Case 0
SEEKONK — Emily Chin scored two goals, including the match-winner, and Lauren Couitt assisted on a pair of goals as the Warriors rolled to the South Coast Conference win.
Morgan Sylvestre and Riley O’Connell netted single goals for Seekonk (2-1), which held a 3-0 halftime lead. Couitt set up Chin’s go-ahead goal for the Warriors in the eighth minute.
Lauren Calabro (one save) and Caitlin Oliveira (three saves) tended goal during the first and second half respectively to combine for the shutout. The Warriors have an SCC match Wednesday at Bourne.
King Philip 1, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Warriors’ junior central defender Grace Lawler may have earned “man of the match” honors for her prowess in patrolling the penalty box area and repeatedly thwarting Mansfield with her clears.
King Philip (4-1) struck early and then defended well in front of goalie Lauren Casper to earn the Hockomock League victory.
Freshman Mikayla Thompson scored the lone goal of the match for KP in the 11th minute, placing a long ball over the top that eluded the Hornet defenders. Oddly enough, Mansfield had a 9-2 edge in shots during the first half.
Mansfield (2-2) next hosts Stoughton Wednesday, while the Warriors entertain Sharon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.