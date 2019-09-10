HINGHAM — Senior Hailey Goodman created a pair of second-half scoring chances for the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team, which gained a quality 2-0 victory over Notre Dame Academy in a non-league match Tuesday.
“You had two teams that were evenly matched, technically strong,” Phil Silva, the Shamrock coach said of the battle.
Playing the first of three matches this week, Bishop Feehan received a strong seven-save performance in goal by junior Maddie Breckner, who made one testing save in both the first and second halves against Notre Dame.
Sophomore Mikayla Dorrer put the Shamrocks into the lead in the 56th minute with a shot to the far post. Goodman took on a pair of Notre Dame defenders and was able to slip the ball to Dorrer.
Then at 72, a Goodman corner kick resulted in freshman Sydney Kofton scoring. “We controlled the second half with our pressure,” Silva added. The Shamrocks next host Medway Thursday and Bishop Stang Friday.
King Philip 1, Franklin 0
FRANKLIN — Taylor Butler recorded her third consecutive shutout in goal as the unbeaten Warriors of King Philip held off Hockomock League rival Franklin. Butler totaled six saves in goal for KP, now 3-0 on the season.
Chloe Layne scored the match-winner for KP in the ninth minute. After Avery Snead played the ball into the attacking zone, Layne then regained possession of the ball with a clever move on a Franklin defender.
“Franklin is very strong defense, it was a good early-season match,” Gary Pichel, the KP coach said. KP next visits Milford Friday.
North Attleboro 2, Stoughton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Ari Rice scored her first varsity goal, while Abi Slaney also scored during the second half as the Rocketeers held off the Black Knights in the Hockomock League match.
Regan Fein posted the shutout in goal for the Big Red, facing eight shots and three corner kicks. She was ably aided at the North end of the field by Lydia Hershey, Jordan Sullivan, Taylor Ward and Colette Petit. Olivia Wills was a two-way threat for North throughout the match.
Slaney scored the go-ahead goal for North with a short touch of a ball played in by Lily Cameron. Rice created a two-goal margin with Alex Moulson assisting. The Rocketeers (2-0) host Oliver Ames Friday.
Foxboro 6, Canton 0
CANTON — Junior striker Jordyn Collins netted a hat trick as the Warrior girls’ soccer team tallied four times after intermission to win the Hockomock League match over the Bulldogs.
Collins scored goals in the sixth, 54th and 75th minutes for Foxboro (2-0). The Warriors unleashed 20 shots on goal, allowing goalie Morgan Sylvestre an easy day on the line, having to make just two saves for the shutout.
Sophomore midfielder Kailee McCabe scored the other first-half goal in the 25th minute. Also during the second half, junior Katelyn Mollica (at 60) and senior Lizzy Davis (at 76) scored for Foxboro.
“We definitely found our groove, it was fun to watch,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said. “We were moving the ball around the field so nicely.” Foxboro next entertains Taunton Friday.
Norton 6, Norwood 1
NORTON — The Lancers scored a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of the Tri-Valley League match and went on to rout the Mustangs.
Senior Kylie Dion scored twice for Norton (2-1), in the second and 66th minutes. Carly Murphy scored what proved to be the eventual game-winner in the eighth minute as the Lancers took a 3-0 lead at the half.
Riley Young, Camryn Doyle and Lily Newell all scored goals for the Lancers, who held a 17-9 advantage in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Ashley Schepis made eight saves on the back line for the Lancers, who travel to Dover-Sherborn on Friday.
