In their first season as a midfield trio — junior Lindsey Moskal, sophomore Grace Robison and freshman Sydney Kofton — have more than met the challenge in maintaining a strong defensive posture and transitioning into offense.
All with backgrounds as midfielders with their respective club teams, Moskal, Robison and Kofton have positioned themselves on the pitch to be players of influence for the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team.
Moskal, Robison and Kofton had one more training session Friday and then one more match on Saturday when the MIAA Div. 1 South Sectional champion Shamrocks (22-0-1) face Western Mass. champion Westfield (17-2-2) in the Div. 1 state final (5 p.m.) Saturday at Worcester State College.
Moskal, a Wrentham resident who plays club soccer for Bayside FC, has been a two-year starter for the Shamrocks. She is assigned more of a defensive role in the Shamrocks 4-3-3 alignment as a marking midfielder.
“That’s my job, to stop the ball,” Moskal said before practice Thursday. “Our job is to control the midfield, to win balls, to control balls.”
With her attention to defensive duties and protecting the Shamrock green side of the pitch, Moskal is not a goal-scorer as a center midfielder.
“But when I do score, I love it.” said, Moskal who has two goals this season.
The Shamrocks have shut out Marshfield, Plymouth North and Brookline in the postseason tourney en route to their Division 1 state title match. The triumvirate kept King Philip off of the scoreboard during the second half of the Div. 1 South championship match and then limited Brookline to one true shot at goalkeeper Madison Breckner in the state semifinal.
“Kofton is amazing in the air,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of her height and athletic prowess. “Every ball in her vicinity she wins and she’s tough. She plays simple, one-two touch and defends extremely hard.
“Robo (Robison) is more on the attack,” added the Shamrock mentor. “She’s third on the team in goals, second in assists — she does a real good job of defending and in getting in behind Frannie (Yanchuk) and Hailey (Goodman).
“And Lindsey (Moskal) does a little bit of both, a transition player. We sit Kofton the deepest and Moskal is the transition player and Robo is the attacking middie.”
Before the season, the thought for Silva was to have Goodman play at center midfield. Then Kofton arrived on Holcott Drive and the depth chart changed.
“When we started practicing in August and we saw Kofton playing at the level that she’s playing at, we moved Hailey outside and told her to do her thing,” Silva said. “Those three are tough kids. Brookline and Natick have two of the best midfields in the state and we matched up with them and they did a great job against KP with (Ally) Stanton. We just want them to make it difficult to get to the (defensive) backline.”
Admittedly, it’s a great situation for the Shamrocks.
“Though this is our first year together as a midfield, we’re so good at communicating with one another,” Moskal said. “We’re always talking so that we have each other’s back.
“We’ve played so many matches now, we’re used to all situations,” Moskal added of foes using three or four midfielders, trailing at halftime, being scoreless after 40 minutes. “We’ve been playing really well in the tournament, but a lot of that is because we practice so hard and our coaches have us so well prepared.”
Robison, of Mansfield, plays her club soccer with the Scorpions F.C. She has roots at King Philip High, where her dad Scott and uncle Jeff were Warriors of renown.
Robison plays a “higher” midfield role than Moskal and Kofton, looking to win the 50-50 airballs and distributing the ball forward — thus she has seven goals and 10 assists on the season.
“My role this year is a little different than last year when I was a center back,” Robison said, being able to dribble with the ball at her feet more now than just banging the ball out of the defensive zone. “I’m probably more of what you would call an attacking midfielder, I love playing up top.”
The Shamrocks have scored multiple goals in first four playoff matches, pairs against Marshfield, Natick and King Philip and have needed overtime twice to emerge victorious — over Natick and Brookline.
“We’ve clicked,” Robison said of the Shamrocks’ new midfield trio, her changing roles and Kofton being added to the mix. “We work well together, we’re always talking and I think that because we’ve all played midfield positions before, that has helped us.”
Robison said that the Shamrocks’ “homework” in reviewing match film, at analyzing scouting reports and in practicing against the next foe’s formations and tendencies have enabled Bishop Feehan to flourish.
“All the same situations, the other team’s lineup, we’re well prepared,” Robison added. “At the start of the season, I knew that we’d be a good team and we’re all so proud that we’ve been able to achieve what we have.”
Being a midfielder is a natural role for Kofton — her sister Taylor is a sophomore midfielder with the Boston University Terriers. The highly-skilled Shamrock from Norton is transitioning from the NEFC program to the Scorpions. She has three goals this season.
“I see my role as stopping the ball, getting the ball and giving the ball,” Kofton said of her defensive and offensive responsibilities. “I’m probably more defensive-minded, but I like to go forward and get my chances.”
Kofton added that Moskal and Robison are always reminding each other of their positioning on the pitch, who to mark, when to hold the ball and when to pass it along.
“We spend so much time together on and off the field, we’re always talking soccer, always yelling,” Kofton said.
The first-year Shamrock looks at many a match this season and foes can never believe that they won’t be challenged for 80 minutes.
“Like the KP match,” Kofton said. “We were behind at the half, but we kept going, kept fighting to win every ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.