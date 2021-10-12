BRIDGEWATER — Senior captain Anne Pearl scored twice, while senior goalkeeper Amelia Hohos kept the Trojans of Bridgewater-Raynham High at bay as the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team secured an impressive 4-0 victory in the non-league match Tuesday.
“That was a good two points to take, on the road as well against an opponent we may see again in the playoffs,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said as the Shamrocks improved to 9-1-1 on the season.
Pearl scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks in the 20th minute on a header off of a corner kick by Liz McCormick. Pearl scored again on a header two minutes into the second half, with Kileigh Gorman serving the ball into the box on the corner kick.
Hohos totaled three saves for the shutout as B-R was limited to five shots overall and two corner kicks. Shamrock senior backs Gabby Ricci and Grace Burke were outstanding in patrolling the Shamrock soil.
Junior midfielder Gabby Gjoni delivered a penalty-kick goal for Bishop Feehan, the Shamrocks’ fourth tally of the contest in the 72nd minute after Mikayla Dorer was fouled inside the box.
Gorman created a three-goal lead for Bishop Feehan in the 50th minute off of a cross from Ava Detorie. “We missed some chances in the first half, but we played well,” Silva said of the Shamrocks owning a 1-0 margin at intermission. Bishop Feehan returns to CCL action Wednesday at Archbishop Williams.
Norton 1, Norwood 0
NORWOOD — Zoe Santos converted a Lily Newell corner kick in the 18th minute of the Tri-Valley League match, then the Lancers of Norton High defended with gusto to beat the Mustangs.
Norton goalie Kaylin Hebert totaled four saves as the Lancer defensive wall in front of her was uncompromising. Norton (5-4-3) visits Millis Thursday.
Tri-County 2, Bristol-Plymouth 0
TAUNTON — Isabella Gulley posted 10 saves in goal while the Cougars scored twice during the second half to hold off the Craftsmen to win the Mayflower League match.
Isabelle Dias finished off a through ball from Hannah Clarke with a drive just under the crossbar for the match-winner, and freshman Catherine Antinoro followed up by netting her first varsity goal. Tri-County (9-2, 6-1 in the Mayflower League) generated 26 shots in the match. The Cougars host B-P Thursday.
