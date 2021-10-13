BRAINTREE — Senior striker Kaitryn Franchino scored three goals as the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team overpowered Archbishop Williams High 9-0 in a Catholic Central League match Wednesday.
Franchino scored in the 33rd minute of the first half and added two more goals, in the 50th and 52nd minutes of the second half.
Amelia Hohos and Kristy Norko each worked a half in goal for the Shamrocks, combing on a seven-save shutout.“Once again, we were a little sloppy at the start, then we got the offense rolling,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the 3-0 halftime lead.
Ava Graham added two goals for Bishop Feehan (10-1-1), while senior captain and defender Anne Pearl netted the opening goal in the seventh minute. freshman Tea Briggs netted her first varsity goal in the second half.
Liz McCormick and Makayla Dorer also scored for Bishop Feehan, which hosts Arlington Catholic Saturday.
Foxboro 6, Taunton 0
FOXBORO — Senior striker Kailee McCabe netted four goals, three in the first half for the Warriors
McCabe scored the first three goals of the game for the Warriors, assisted by Lauren Miley, Grace Riley and Kylie O’Keefe respectively. Sophomore midfielder Erin Foley netted Foxboro’s fourth goal in the final five minutes of the first half.
Jordan Carman and McCabe (again from Riley) scored second half goals for the Warriors (10-1-2) while Foxboro goalies Ally Sougaris and Maddie Maher combined on a four-save shutout. Foxboro hosts Stoughton Friday.
Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 1
EASTON — The Davenport Division-leading Tigers netted a pair of first half goals to stun the Hornets in a Hockomock League match.
Carly Devine, Katie Miller and Bridget Hanley were workhorses for the Hornets through the midfield and in creating transition.
Tarryn Smith had the tying tally for Mansfield (8-3) in the 30th minute on a 35-yard blast. After taking a pass from Abby Jean, Smith cut back on the turf, beat a Tiger defender and ripped a shot.
The Hornets had a chance for the second tying goal with six minutes left in the match on an uncontested header which missed its mark. Mansfield plays at Milford Friday.
Seekonk 7, Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Emily Chin and Lauren Couitt each scored three goals as the Warriors were on the attack from the opening whistle. Seekonk (6-5) received a five-save shutout performance in goal by Maddie Julien.
Chin (also two assists) put Seekonk into the lead in the 10th and 15th minutes of the South Coast Conference match. Alyssa Clegg also scored for the Warriors, who host New Bedford Friday.
