MANSFIELD — Karen Smith’s pair of first-half goals lifted Mansfield High to a 2-1 win over Sharon High in a Hockomock League match on Thursday.
Smith put the Hornets (2-1) on the scoreboard 15 minutes into the match off an assist by Abby Oppenheim and then scored the match-winner at 22:30 of the first half on an assist by Kerrin Sears.
Olivia Salisbury earned the win in goal with three saves for Mansfield, which will host Franklin on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.