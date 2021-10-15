MILFORD — Senior Tarynn Smith tallied twice as the Mansfield High girls’ soccer team dominated play from the opening whistle of its Hockomock League match with Milford High Friday, prevailing 2-0.
The Hornets kept ball possession with Katie Miller, Bridget Hanley and Carly Devine leading the attack, owning such a territorial advantage that Mansfield had a 29-2 advantage in shots. Mansfield goalie Olivia Salisbury logged the shutout without any challenging stops.
Smith scored nine minutes into the match and in the 71st minute on a free kick. The Hornets (9-3) visit King Philip Monday.
North Attleboro 3, Sharon 1
SHARON — Emma Pratt scored twice as the Rocketeers took the Davenport Division win.
Pratt scored the go-ahead goal for North in the 22nd minute with Haley Sinacola assisting and scored in the 62nd minute with Sinacola again assisting.
Abby Pratt scored in the 30th minute off of a Caroline Ferrin feed for North’s second goal. Goalie Maddie Ferrin had six saves for the Rocketeers (6-6-1) who visit Foxboro Monday.
Foxboro 7, Stoughton 0
FOXBORO — Senior striker Kailee McCabe scored three first half goals, one on a penalty kick as the Warriors won the Davenport Division match. McCabe scored the first and third goals for Foxboro, both assisted by Jordan Carman and then added the penalty kick tally for a 4-0 Warrior lead by intermission.
Lauren Miley netted two goals for Foxboro (11-1-2), the Warriors’ second and sixth tallies of the match. During the second half, Carman (from McCabe) and Deanna Hardiman (from Carman) also scored. Ali Sougaris and Maddy Maher combined on a two-save shutout in goal.
Dighton-Rehoboth 0, Dartmouth 0
REHOBOTH — The Falcons held Dartmouth scoreless through the 80 minutes of the non-league match, but had to settle for one point in the stalemate. Falcon senior goalie Eliana Raposo totaled four saves for the shutout. D-R (8-0-3) generated a dozen shots with Carleigh Hall on the attack, but the Falcons could not convert. D-R hosts Apponequet Wednesday.
Seekonk 4, New Bedford 0
SEEKONK --The Warriors generated 34 shots, with Lauren Couitt scoring four goals in the non-league win. Maddie Julien totaled 13 saves in goal for the shutout. Couitt scored twice within the first 10 minutes of the match.
