TAUNTON — King Philip Regional High senior Avery Snead netted four goals while classmate Chloe Layne compiled six points as the undefeated Warrior girls’ soccer team scored four first-half goals in a 9-0 Hockomock League victory over Taunton High on Friday.
Layne scored both of her goals in the first half while Snead and Maeve Lawlor scored lone goals to give KP a 4-0 lead at the break
Snead put the game away with three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half (at 41, 45, 49) as the Warriors held a 15-4 advantage in shots.
Ella Pisani and Jen Montville also scored while goaltender Taylor Butler (four saves) recorded her 13th shutout of the season.
KP (15-0) will travel to Attleboro on Tuesday.
Franklin 1, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — Goaltender Olivia Salisbury made four saves, but the Hornets couldn’t overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit in the Hockomock League game.
Erin Dooling and Maria Sevastos played well defensively while Katie Miller played well in the midfield. Mansfield (5-5-4) will travel to Oliver Ames on Tuesday.
Foxboro 5, Milford 1
MILFORD — Junior striker Jordyn Collins netted a hat trick as the Warriors used four second-half goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit and pull out the Hockomock League victory.
Katelyn Mollica scored on an assist from Kailee McCabe while Lizzy Davis scored on one of two assist’s from Kendra Wentling. The MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors (10-2-2) will travel to Walpole on Monday.
Oliver Ames 5, Attleboro 1
EASTON — The Bombardiers possessed a plethora of scoring chances through the first half, but the Tigers tallied three second-half goals to pull away in the Hockomock League game.
Emily Dunlea scored her first varsity goal (at 65 from Cassandra Stuger) to cut the Attleboro deficit to 4-1. OA held a 8-7 edge in shots as Alexis Campbell made three saves. Attleboro (4-7-2) will travel to Taunton on Monday.
North Attleboro 0, Sharon 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Goaltender Regan Fein (six saves) recorded her fourth shutout of the season as the Rocketeers picked up one point in the Hockomock League contest.
Lydia Hershey and Collette Petit played well defensively while Lily Adams controlled the midfield for the Rocketeers. Norton (4-7-2) will host Milford on Tuesday.
Tri-County 5, Old Colony 0
FRANKLIN — Julia Hutchinson scored three goals while Abby DeFlores added two as the Cougars broke the game open with four second-half tallies in the Mayflower League win.
Hutchinson scored the lone goal of the first half (at 27) to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead at the intermission.
Hutchinson added goals in the 51st and 70th minutes while DeFlores made it 3-0 in the 59th minute and closed out the scoring with her second in the 72nd minute.
The Cougars held a 21-2 advantage in shots as Courtney Rainone (two saves) notched the shutout.
Tri-County (6-4-5) will travel to Bay Path on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.