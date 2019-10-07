EASTON — Avery Snead put the ball into the back of the Oliver Ames High net three times as the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team routed the Tigers 5-0 in a Hockomock League match Monday.
Snead gave KP (12-0) a two-goal lead in the 33rd minute with a shot after a cross over the top of the OA defense from Grace Lawler.
Snead added another goal at 48 from a Makayla Griffin corner kick, and seven minutes later on a header, after a Chloe Layne cross gave the Warriors a 4-0 margin.
The Warriors’ defensive backline with Paige Varvarigos, Olivia Berry, Lawler and Griffin was dominant as KP goalie Taylor Butler only faced five shots.
Layne opened the scoring for KP in the 11th minute on a penalty kick. Paulina Baczkowski scored the fifth Warrior goal in the 74th minute, with Layne assisting. KP is off until it faces Foxboro Friday.
Franklin 1, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers surrendered the lone goal of the Hockomock League match in the 68th minute. Attleboro (4-5-1) played solid defense in front of goalie Ashley Macia with Emily Antonik and Sofia Salviati in the middle of the field. The Bombardiers, who had four shots and three corner kicks, against the Panthers, visit Taunton Wednesday.
Mansfield 0, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — The Hornets unleashed nearly three dozen shots and had good pressure in the Tiger end of the field, but could not score in the Hockomock League match. Hornets’ goaltender Olivia Salisbury faced two shots and two corner kicks.
The Hornets (4-4-3), who need seven points in their final seven matches to qualify for the MIAA Tournament, face North Attleboro Friday.
Old Rochester 5, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — Old Rochester scored four first-half goals to upend the Warriors in their South Coast Conference match. Charlotte Drainville scored the lone goal for the Warriors (9-4), who were limited to three shots. Seekonk visits Wareham Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Apponequet 1
LAKEVILLE — Caitlyn Morgado blasted in a direct kick from 25 yards out early in the second half to deliver the winning goal for D-R in the South Coast Conference match, qualifying for the Falcons (9-3) for the MIAA Tournament.
Julia DaCosta tallied in the first half in the 12th minute off of an Emily D’Ambrosia feed for the Falcons.
Angel Correia (at 65 off of a DaCosta direct kick) and Lilly Nees (at 80) also tallied in the second half for D-R. Meghan Reed totaled three saves in goal for the Falcons, who next visit Greater New Bedford Wednesday.
Tri-County 2, Old Colony 0
ROCHESTER — Abigail Defloures scored the match-winner during the first half with a drive atop the penalty box, while Caitlyn Gorman tallied in the second half as Tri-County kept its MIAA Tournament hopes alive with the Mayflower League win. Paige Griffin totaled nine saves in goal for the shutout. The Cougars next visit Southeastern Regional Wednesday.
