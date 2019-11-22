ATTLEBORO — Bring on the Bombers!
No, not the Bombardiers of Attleboro High; the Bombers of Westfield High — the MIAA Girls’ Soccer Division 1 Western Mass. Sectional champions.
The 17-win Bombers will be on the pitch at Worcester State College Saturday at 5 p.m. to contend with the 22-win MIAA Division 1 South champion Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High for the state championship.
There is a commonality between the Bombers (17-2-2) and the Shamrocks (22-0-1) — Natick High.
Westfield beat the Red Hawks 4-1 in its regular season finale, while Bishop Feehan needed two overtime periods to produce a 2-1 victory over Natick in the semifinals of the Division 1 South Sectional.
Westfield enters the contest on an 8-0-1 unbeaten streak, with five shutouts during the run. The Bombers have outscored their foes 64-16 this season, scoring multiple goals in 15 matches.
But questions remain. Has Westfield faced as competitive a schedule as Bishop Feehan?
Although the Bombers have lost twice, how have they fared in big-match, pressure situations?
Have the Bombers been on the field against as well a constructed team, from back to front, as Bishop Feehan? And can the Bombers contain Shamrocks’ 39-goal scorer Francesca Yanchuk and the ball distribution and corner kicks of Hailey Goodman?
“They beat Natick pretty handily and I saw film on two of their games and they can shoot,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the Bombers pretty much dominating matches with their offensive weaponry.
“They score goals, but hopefully, we’ll put a lot of pressure on the defense and make them have to defend.”
Seeded No. 2 in the Western Mass. Tournament en route to its first ever sectional title, Westfield stunned defending champion West Springfield as junior striker Chandler Pedolzky tallied twice in the semifinal round. Then in the title match, against Minnechaug Regional, the Bombers came through with a second half goal for their third one-goal win of the season.
It was Pedolzky who acquired a Division 1 state title match for the Bombers by scoring the lone goal in the Bombardiers’ state semifinal match against Algonquin Regional.
“They have a couple of big kids, the twin (Pedolzky) sisters and some kids who can fly,” Silva said. “They’re there (state finals) for a reason.”
But so are the Shamrocks, who beat No. 15 seed Marshfield in the first round of the Division 1 South Tournament, No. 10 seeded Plymouth North in the quarterfinals, No. 6 seeded Natick in the semifinals, No. 1 seed King Philip in the title match and then beat previously once-beaten Division 1 North champion Brookline in the state semifinals.
“Hopefully, we get on the board early and keep attacking,” Silva said. “Westfield scores a lot of goals, three goals, five goals, but our defense has been playing well and we don’t give up many good scoring opportunities.”
In the state semifinal match Wednesday at Norwell, Brookline opted to change from a 4-4-2 formation to a 4-3-3, but still had difficulty generating offense.
“A 4-3-3 is our natural formation, so they switched to what we want to do,” Silva said of opening space. “We pressed them hard in the second half, we just couldn’t find the final ball.”
The Shamrocks needed 93 minutes to beat Natick and 86 minutes to beat Brookline.
“Looking at an area where Westfield is not as strong, defense is probably it,” Silva said. “Hopefully, we don’t get to overtime. They’ve beaten Minnechaug and Algonquin, which are good teams. When you get this far, it gets harder to score goals, so hopefully, we can get that first one.”
