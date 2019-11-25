WORCESTER — Last-minute heroics?
“I saw one opening and I had to kick it,” Bishop Feehan High junior Francesca Yanchuk said of her 41st goal of the season and the 109th of her career — the one that will put a state banner on the wall at the school.
Not only did Yanchuk score the first go-ahead goal into the back of the Westfield High net in the 39th minute of Saturday’s MIAA Division 1 state final, but it was also Yanchuk who collected a feed from Hailey Goodman on the right flank and slipped the ball to her left to set up Kelly Coady for the Shamrocks’ second go-ahead goal in the 61st minute.
The striker from North Attleboro then did it again, delivering the third go-ahead goal for the unbeaten Shamrocks in the 80th minute of the match as Bishop Feehan brought home its first-ever state championship to Holcott Drive with a 3-2 victory over Western Mass. champion Westfield, ending the Bombers’ nine-match unbeaten skein.
“I always think they (opponents) are in trouble when there are one or two players around her,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of Yanchuk’s skill set with her dribbling and shooting. “There were two defenders there and she took them wide and that ball hit the backside of the post and went in, it was just beautiful.
“Her ability to take people on and do something is something unique,” Silva added. “You don’t see too many kids who can do what she does. The last six games, there’s been nobody better. She’s the best player in the state.”
Minutes before Yanchuk had scored her second goal of the match, she had been taken down twice inside the penalty box area. But instead of awarding the Shamrock striker a potential match-deciding penalty kick, officials opted to let play continue.
“She can body players out of the way,” Goodman said of Yanchuk’s expertise in beating defenders. “We didn’t realize how strong that they (Westfield) were going to be, especially in that first half. So they were out-bodying us. They were bigger and knew how to use their bodies.”
Yanchuk had three of the Shamrocks’ nine first-half shots before scoring her first goal of the match and 40th of the season. A Goodman steal and 20-yard shot at 35, then a Yanchuk shot from atop the box at 36 represented the Shamrocks’ best scoring chances before the final minute.
“I was getting frustrated, I had to kick it,” Yanchuk said of the title-taking goal as she collected a loose ball around the 25-yard split, twirled and split a pair of Westfield defenders to find some space for a shot.
“I saw one opening, the far post, I should take it and I had to shoot it,” Yanchuk added. “I split two defenders and decided to go far post to get her (the Westfield goalkeeper) off the line. I was feeling the pressure and after they got that second goal to tie it, I knew that we had to stay and play together as a team and we did it,”
Westfield knotted the match at 2-2 in the 70th minute on an own-goal. Bomber star striker Chandler Pedolzky played the ball off of the right side goal line toward the Bishop Feehan goal, but a Shamrock defender inadvertently redirected the ball into the net instead of off of the goal line.
“It was amazing, it was awesome, I had no idea how much time was left,” Yanchuk said of her winning goal with seconds left.
Per MIAA rules, the Coughlin Field scoreboard at Worcester State College clock is stopped with five minutes remaining and the official time being recorded on the field by the game referees.
