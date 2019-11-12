WRENTHAM — Senior midfielder Ally Stanton is the secret weapon, the trump card and the stoker of the fire that flames the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team.
Most everyone in the state knows of the play-making skills (25 assists) of senior Chloe Layne and the ball-striking prowess of senior goal-scorer (18) Avery Snead.
But often overlooked in the scouting reports is the work, sideline to sideline as well as north and south, for the Warriors by Stanton.
The No. 1 seeded Warriors (20-0-0) will once again be looking for Stanton to have an impact Wednesday, in the Division 1 South Sectional semifinals, a 5:30 p.m. match at Whitman-Hanson High against No. 12 seeded Needham (12-5-3).
KP has long been ranked the No. 1 girls soccer team, in any division, in the state this season.And several national prep-high school polls have had the Warriors ranked among the top five nationally, as high as No. 2.
With 12 goals and six assists, Stanton ranks among the top 10 scorers in the Hockomock League.
“It’s the intangibles,” KP coach Gary Pichel said in praise of Stanton. “Every year she has gotten better and better and better. She’ll run between the 20’s (yard lines) she’ll race back and forth all day long.”
Pichel had a hunch that the Warriors would be more prolific scoring the ball by moving Snead from a midfield position up top, to be paired with Layne.
The only individual that Pichel had in mind and with confidence to take over Snead’s role was the Wesleyan University-bound Stanton.
“We decided we wanted to put Avery back up top and the only one to replace her was Ally,” Pichel said. “We took the chance and it really transformed the whole midfield for us. It was a big deal – we noticed it immediately.”
Stanton missed four matches too at mid-season with a twisted ankle. She is a year-round player, a product of the Scorpions club team.
“She’s put more weapons in her arsenal every year,” Pichel added. “It’s soccer all the way with her. The first year that she played, she developed a touch ball where she runs down the sideline and cuts it in real tight.
“Then she was able to do it both ways (left and right sides of the field). Then she learned how to kick with her left foot, which is big.
“She has now become a very good passer, she can head the ball and she can crash the net.”
Stanton is a natural midfielder, just not having played in the middle. She played on the outside for the past two seasons. Now she works in the middle with Jen Hitchen and Jenn Montville.
“She’s fearless – she puts her head in there, she puts her body in there, she’s super aggressive,” Pichel added. “She’s in phenomenal shape.”
Outside of the Hockomock League, foes of KP might not be atuned to the skill set that Stanton has. “You can’t leave her alone, you see it in practice. Chloe and Avery pass the ball up top, then drop it back to Ally and she blasts it into the net.
“The coaches (and teams) that we’re playing now are not as familiar with our team – they know Chloe and Avery. But they don’t know much about Ally – she’s our secret weapon!”
