WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High senior Ally Stanton scored two goals in the first 10 minutes as the Warriors’ girls’ soccer team used four first-half goals to stay unbeaten with a 5-0 Hockomock League victory over North Attleboro on Friday.
Stanton opened the scoring four minutes in while Avery Snead (two goals) netted her first at the 15-minute mark before Chloe Layne scored gave KP a 4-0 lead 20 minutes in. Snead concluded the scoring for the Warriors in the 47th minute. KP held a 23-1 advantage in shots.
North Attleboro’s Regan Fein (eight saves) and Katelyn Echeverri (nine saves) played well on the backline. KP (11-0) will travel to Oliver Ames on Monday while North Attleboro (3-5-1) will host Foxboro on Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 7, Cardinal Spellman 1
BROCKTON — Junior striker Francesca Yanchuk delivered four goals for the second time in as many days in powering the Shamrocks past Cardinal Spellman in a non-league match. Yanchuk scored the second (at 25) and third (at 29) goals for Bishop Feehan (10-0-1), which held a 3-0 halftime lead.
Ashley Foster, Grace Robison and Sydney Kofton commanded the Shamrocks’ backline. Lindsay Moskal and Elizabeth Castano also scored in addition to another pair of goals from Yanchuk in the second half.
The Shamrocks will face Bishop Stang on Thursday.
Attleboro 2, Sharon 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers scored a pair of second-half goals within two minutes and it proved enough in the Hockomock League win.
Briley Harnois found the back of the net on a free kick in the 53rd minute while Bella Salviati slid in a shot after teammate Jessica Gates played a through ball in the 55th minute. The Bombardiers held a 15-5 advantage in shots. Freshman goaltender Alex Campbell, who tallied her first career shutout.
Attleboro (4-4-1) will host Franklin on Monday.
Mansfield 2, Stoughton 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets kept their quest for an MIAA playoff berth alive by blanking the Black Knights in a Hockomock League match. Olivia Salisbury (one save) and Kelsey Hubler (two saves) shared the goaltending duties and the shutout for Mansfield (4-4-2).
Freshman Abby Jean scored her first varsity goal in the 31st minute (Kerrin Sears assist). Maria Sevastos created a two-goal margin in the 39th minute with Karen Smith assisting. The Hornets return to action Monday at Taunton.
Franklin 1, Foxboro 0
FRANKLIN — The Warriors held the majority of chances, but couldn’t convert against the high-pressure Panther defense in their first loss of the season.
Foxboro had a 10-3 edge in shots as Morgan Sylvestre (two saves) benefited from the defense of Caroline Cass, Yara Fawaz and Emma Dahl. Franklin scored in the 20th minute to take a 1-0 lead into the half. Foxboro (7-1-2) will travel to North Attleboro on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 0
REHOBOTH — The Falcons moved within a win of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament while postponing the Warriors’ chances of clinching a post-season spot by winning the South Coast Conference match.
Julia DaCosta scored the match-winner for D-R (8-3) in the 12th minute, then Emily D’Ambrosia tallied twice within the first two minutes of the second half, set up by Margaret Saxon and Lexi Menzes, respectively.
Falcon goalkeeper Meg Reed had six saves for the shutout.
Ashley Damon and Bella Labree played strong defensively in front of Reed, limiting the touches of Seekonk striker Charlotte Drainville and corner kicks and direct kicks by Paige Fecteau.
The Falcons visit Apponequet Monday, while Seekonk (9-3) remains a win away from qualifying for the postseason and travels to Old Rochester.
Tri-County 2, Blue Hills Reg. 0
FRANKLIN — Junior Caitlyn Gorman netted the lone goal of the first half as the Cougars claimed the Mayflower League shutout.
Julia Hutchinson gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead with her goal in the 42nd minute while Courtney Raione made 10 saves as Tri-County held a 21-10 edge in shots. Tri-County (4-4-4) will travel to Old Colony on Monday.
