ATTLEBORO — The third-seeded Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team secured an MIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal berth by clamping down on Hopkinton High for a 2-0 win on Thursday.
Kileigh Gorman scored the first goal for the Shamrocks 10 minutes into the game, assisted by Mackenzie Feeney. Four minutes later, Syd Kofton scored as well, assisted by Gorman, to make it a two-goal margin over the No. 19 seed Hillers.
The Bishop Feehan defense took over from there, even with starting lineup regular Brooke Kennedy sidelined.
“Tonight was defense — I thought our defense was outstanding,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “The midfield, the whole team, worked so hard defensively tonight. We clamped down on them.”
Silva said a very technical team in Hopkinton had few chances once the ball crossed midfield, with Shamrocks keeper Madi Narducci turning aside several shots from outside when needed.
“They’re very technical, a very good team,” Silva said. “We basically shut down everything once it crossed midfield. Narducci had to make a couple of saves from a distance and she made those. Just defensively as a group, they did outstanding.”
With the Shamrocks scoring the crucial first goal of the match, and adding another soon after, Silva said his players showed their veteran experience in keeping their focus.
“For the most part, they threw everything at us and we maintained our composure and handled all the pressure,” Silva said. “When you get down to these teams, everybody is quality. They were league champs and have three players going Division 1. They’ve got some quality kids.”
Bishop Feehan will host No. 6 seed Natick in the quarterfinals Saturday at noon.
