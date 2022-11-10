BFHS_Hopkinton GSOC
Bishop Feehan High’s Kileigh Gorman, left, and teammate Mackenzie Feeney celebrate Gorman’s opening goal of the game against Hopkinton High in their MIAA Div. 1 soccer tourney match Thursday in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — The third-seeded Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team secured an MIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal berth by clamping down on Hopkinton High for a 2-0 win on Thursday.

Kileigh Gorman scored the first goal for the Shamrocks 10 minutes into the game, assisted by Mackenzie Feeney. Four minutes later, Syd Kofton scored as well, assisted by Gorman, to make it a two-goal margin over the No. 19 seed Hillers.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.