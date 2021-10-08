FOXBORO — The tie felt more like a loss for the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team at Foxboro High’s Sam Berns Field Friday. On the other hand, it felt like a victory to Foxboro High which extended its unbeaten streak to 11 matches with an unlikely turn of events in the final 10 seconds of the non-league 1-1 draw.
The Shamrocks were attempting to protect a one-goal lead for the final 20 minutes as Warriors’ senior star catalyst Kailee McCabe was forced to retire to the sidelines with six minutes remaining with a knee bruise.
However, the will of the Warriors was demonstrated when Foxboro High freshman Neve Taylor unleashed a right-footed drive from atop the penalty box that skirted the turf, eluded the Shamrock defense and found its way into the back of the net with seven seconds remaining for the deadlock.
Foxboro (9-1-2) is 9-0-2 over its last 11 starts since a season-opening loss to King Philip. Bishop Feehan (7-1-1) has a similar challenge and assignment Saturday with supremacy in the Catholic Central League at stake in a match at Bishop Fenwick.
“We had too many players watching, too many players who want to say that they were on the field rather than doing something,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of of the Shamrocks’ inability to preserve the lead. “It was a 50-50 game, an even game.”
The Warriors, kept the Shamrocks off of the scoreboard for the initial 60 minutes of the match until Bishop Feehan sophomore midfielder Kileigh Gorman, stationed at the left post, headed in a cross from senior forward Ava Deterie out of the right corner.
“We made something happen,” Foxboro High coach Katie Stalcup said. “It was a great game, this is going to help us in the long run. This will do nothing but get us ready for the tournament. “We grinded the entire game, that’s all I can ask — that they leave it all out there.”
The Shamrocks had just one corner kick, coming in the second half, by Mikayla Dorer from the right side in the 24th minute, but two loose ball chances by senior captain Anne Pearl missed their mark.
The Shamrocks nearly took the lead early in the second half in the 48th minute off of a Gorman ball played out of the right side that created goal-mouth chances for Gabby Ricci and Grace Robison.
Robison labeled a one-timer of a volley just wide for Bishop Feehan in the first half, in the 25th minute, while Brooke Kennedy created a chance with a header into the box in the 32nd minute that Warrior sophomore defender Lindsey Resnick alertly took away.
Foxboro had three second-half corner kicks, at 48 minutes by Jordan Carman that Pearl banged away for the Shamrocks, but on the return loose ball, the Warriors Lauren Miley laced a rebound shot just wide of the left post. Carman had another pair of corner kicks in the 53rd minute, both of which were banged away by Pearl.
McCabe had a direct kick in the 66th minute broken up by the Shamrocks’ Grace Burke, while Resnick labeled a free kick just under the crossbar that Hohos (eight saves) was able to grab. the Foxboro sophomore goalie Alexis Sougaris had eight saves.
