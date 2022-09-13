MILFORD — The Attleboro High girls soccer team cruised past Milford High, getting three goals from Alex Tetreault in a 5-1 win on Tuesday.
The Bombardiers had goals from Jamie Davies and Zenda Gjoni on top of Tetreault’s hat-trick. Kacey Parker had two assists while Emily Dunlea and Tatum O’Brien each had an assist.
“After giving up an early goal we settled down and had a strong defensive performance, especially Ayla Santoro,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said. Attleboro (1-1) visits Stoughton on Thursday.
Foxboro 1, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — A looping through ball from Lauren Miley in the first half found Neve Taylor, who buried the goal in the bottom right corner to give the Warriors a lead they would not relinquish.
Foxboro (2-0) plays on Thursday, hosting Franklin while Mansfield (0-3) hosts North Attleboro.
Norton 1, Dedham 1
DEDHAM — Norton’s long goal came from Lily Newell at the 30 minute mark int he second half, evening the score before the game went final in a draw.
A strong second half had Norton come out with a second win, turning things around to put out a strong second half to the game.
Norton (0-1-1) hosts Dover-Sherborn on Thursday.