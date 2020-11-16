FRANKLIN — For the third time this season, the Mansfield High girls’ soccer team came away with a 1-0 victory over Franklin High.
The Hornets took their second road victory from the Panthers, scoring a third shutout of Franklin Monday in the Hockomock League Cup series.
“That’s the third-highest scoring team (26 goals) in the Hockomock League too,” Mansfield High coach Kevin Smith said after sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury and senior Kelsey Hubler each totaled three saves during first and second half, respectively, in blanking the Panthers.
Senior Cathryn Cooney delivered the match-winner for Mansfield (6-4-3) on a fourth quarter penalty kick in the 48th minute.
Junior forward Tarynn Smith delivered a through ball into the penalty box area, but it was knocked down by an inadvertent hand by a Panther defender, thus allowing Mansfield an opportunity to take the lead.
“Everyone defends, from the goal line up to the forwards,” Smith said, citing the work of junior defender Maria Sevastos in taking away many a Franklin threat, while also being the link to Hornet transition.
“Franklin is a great team and we were able to play right with them,” Smith added. “It was our last game and the girls really wanted to win it.”
Bishop Feehan 9, Arlington Catholic 1
ATTLEBORO — Francesca Yanchuk and Kileigh Gorman each scored a pair of goals as the Shamrocks routed Arlington Catholic for the second time this season, taking the quarterfinal round Catholic Central League playoff match at McGrath Stadium.
The Shamrocks staked a 4-0 lead by halftime, while goalie Maddie Breckner blanked Arlington Catholic through three quarters.
Junior Grace Burke put the Shamrocks in front in the eighth minute, off of a Sydney Kofton feed after a re-start from the corner. Sophomore Liz Coffey netted goal No. 9 for Bishop Feehan in the fourth quarter.
Kaitryn Franchino, Ava Detorie and Kofton also scored for the Shamrocks, who took a 7-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Bishop Feehan will host Bishop Stang in a semifinal round match Wednesday at 3 p.m.
