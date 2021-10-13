REHOBOTH — The unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team stretched its streak to 10 matches by carving out a 3-1 victory over Old Rochester Regional High in a South Coast Conference match Wednesday.
The Falcons (8-0-2) would have made the 80 minutes much less pressure-packed had they finished off one scoring chance after another during the first half instead of having to protect a one-goal margin at intermission.
“That’s been our story of the season — we create plenty of chances, but we can’t seem to finish,” D-R coach Trish Madsen.
The Falcons converted on one of four first-half corner kicks, missed several point-blank shots and misfired on headers within the penalty box.
To make matters worse, the Bulldogs (7-4-3) gained a goal in the 67th minute and then created some maddening final minutes for Madsen and the Falcons. D-R junior defender Ella Damon cleared a loose ball on the goal line in the 68th minute, then Falcon senior goalkeeper Eliana Raposo made a diving one-handed stop of a drive to the top of the right corner to push the ball away in the 69th minute.
“If Old Rochester scores on both of those, it’s a tie match,” Madsen said. “It shouldn’t have gotten there if we had scored some more goals.”
Junior Lily Nees delivered the go-ahead goal for the Falcons in the 16th minute, labeling a header at the right post into the Bulldog net after a corner kick out of the left corner by senior Caitlin Morgado.
Senior midfielder-striker Carleigh Hall scored what proved to be the match-winner for the Falcons’ second goal early in the second half at the 47th minute with a hard drive off of the left side to the far right corner of the ORR net.
The Falcons made it a three-goal lead in the 59th minute when senior Julia Tavares scored with an assist by Hall. Tavares made a bold run down the right side, turned a Bulldog defender around and belted the ball to the right side of the net. Two minutes later, Tavares rocketed a shot off of the Bulldog crossbar after a Morgado corner kick.
Raposo (nine saves) was hardly tested in the Falcons’ goal during the first half, taking away a potential breakaway bid in the 10th minute, while Hall headed away a Bulldog throw-in from the right sideline in the 34th minute. The Bulldogs had just one corner kick, coming in the second half, but Ellie Correia cleared it.
Hall and Nees both had prime scoring chances inside the penalty box in the first five minutes of the match. Alexis Leonard (atop the box at 14 minutes), Hall (a header wide at 18), Samantha Santos (a loose ball at 28), a well-hit long ball by Caroline Reed (at 34) all might have given D-R a two-goal lead. And two minutes into the second half, Hall had a point-blank shot scurry wide left.
“We tied them (2-2) the first time around,” Madsen said. “It was a similar type of game. I feel we had more control and at least we got three (goals) in there. How many opportunities (to score) did we have to make it four, five or six goals?”
The Falcons have a non-league match with Dartmouth Friday.
