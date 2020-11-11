ATTLEBORO — They had misfired on one penalty kick and had another penalty kick nullified upon further review by game officials.
All the while, the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team was creating chance after chance, watching shot after shot sail wide of the Bishop Stang High net Wednesday at McGrath Stadium.
What was even worse was that the Shamrocks’ streak of 840 minutes of not having allowed a goal was blemished in the waning seconds of the first half, leaving Bishop Feehan and the Spartans deadlocked in a 1-1 duel at intermission of their Catholic Central League match.
“They were making it difficult for us and we were just missing,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of his halftime message to his team. “All I told them was just be prepared.”
So all the 11-0 Shamrocks did was score a half-dozen second-half goals and turn a nail-biter with the potential of losing for the first time into a 7-1 blowout.
Junior Kaitryn Franchino scored two of her three goals in the third quarter, senior Francesca Yanchuk tallied twice, one on a penalty kick and sophomore Sydney Kofton drilled home a pair of fourth quarter goals as the Shamrocks dismissed the Spartans’ bid for an upset.
Yanchuk scored the first goal of the second half for the Shamrocks 10 minutes in on a breakaway as the never-ending attacking motion by Bishop Feehan was finally rewarded.
The Shamrocks had taken the lead six minutes into the match when Franchino finished off a shot at the right post after Kofton had dropped the ball into the box out of a re-start from the right corner.
The Spartans (7-2-3) gained the equalizer in the 40th minute when Lily Shields blasted a direct kick from atop the Shamrock penalty box.
“Without question we made it hard on ourselves,” Silva said.
The Spartans defended with eight players — four defenders with four midfielders dropping back. But the Shamrocks had ample opportunity to control their own destiny in the first half instead of being locked in a struggle.
Yanchuk had a penalty kick chance in the eighth minute of the match, but her shot sailed wide left. Yanchuk was later taken down in the penalty box area in the 36th minute of the first half and was initially awarded a penalty kick. But, she never took the spot as the challenge for the ball resulted in the Spartans’ favor.
“I had never seen that before,” Silva said of another potential goal being denied. “At least, I thought they should have given us a direct kick.”
Ava Detorie created a steal and a shot in the 11th minute, then unleashed another drive in the 16th minute. Shamrock freshman Kileigh Gorman tipped a loose ball chance in the box over the Spartan net in the 19th minute.
That trend continued throughout the second quarter. A through ball played in by Kofton to Detorie and resulting cross for a chance by Gorman at the goalmouth was taken away by the Spartan netminder in the 23rd minute. A Lindsay Moskal to Franchino to Gorman exchange created another goalmouth chance at 24.
Kofton twice threaded the ball to Franchino on the right flank for runs and short-side right shots in the 30th and 31st minutes. A Liz McCormick ball played in from the right side to the far left post just missed being put home by Detorie at 35. A Moskal through ball to McCormick resulted in the ball sailing over the crossbar at 38.
The Shamrocks eventually made some space when Franchino scored the third and fourth Bishop Feehan goals in the third quarter.
The Shamrocks head to Cohasset Saturday for a non-league match.
