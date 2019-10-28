WRENTHAM — The milestones have been many for coach Gary Pichel and the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team this season.
Such as:
- Unbeaten and untied through 18 matches while having surrendered merely three goals through 1,440 minutes;
- Claiming 15 shutouts;
- Earning the Kelley-Rex Division championship in the Hockomock League;
And most likely to be granted the No. 1 seed for the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional tournament.
“But we want a little more,” Pichel said after the Warriors tallied three times in the second half Monday at Macktaz Field to undermine the upset plans of Oliver Ames High for a 3-0 win in their regular season finale.
Chloe Layne and Jenna Hitchen set each other up for goals in the 55th and 61st minutes of the match, while Makenzie Shandley delivered an exclamatory 25-yard blast to the top right corner of the Tiger net in the 65th minute as the Warriors paraded off the pitch with a perfect season.
In compiling its 18-0 slate, KP completed the regular season having out-scored foes 79-3 — well-deserving of the national top-10 ranking that the Warriors have achieved in various prep soccer polls.
“This really is a special team,” Pichel said of the Warriors, who are without star senior midfielder Avery Snead and outside back Paige Varvarigos indefinitely due to injuries.
Layne scored the match-winner for KP at 55 minutes when Hitchen punched the ball forward. With the OA goalkeeper coming off of the line, Layne made a perfect one-touch volley and the high-bouncing ball found the back of the empty net.
Six minutes later, Layne played the ball into the goalmouth area from the left. With the OA goalkeeper again challenging the ball, the sphere went unclaimed and Hitchen directed it to an empty left side of the Tiger net.
Then at 65, Hitchen played a ball out of the left corner to Layne at the corner of the penalty box area. Layne, in turn played the ball back to Shanley, who belted a right-footed blast for a three-goal KP lead.
“The first half was exactly how I was expecting it,” Pichel said of OA responding to a 5-0 loss to KP earlier this season. “I thought that it would be tight and it was. We had one shot in the first half.”
Makayla Griffin had a corner kick from the left at 25 minutes and a blast off the left wide wide at 31, while Ally Stanton launched a left-footed drove off the left flank at 32.
KP goalie Taylor Butler and the Warriors survived a scare at the midway mark when a Tiger crashed the penalty box on a loose ball chance, with the Warrior netminder coming off of the line. OA’s Allison Evin got a touch on the ball in colliding with Butler as the Warriors watched the half-volley chance fly toward an open KP net but travel just wide left.
“It was a battle of the midfield, but at the half, we decided we were going to do a couple of things differently,” Pichel said, “try to get more shots from outside the 18, take some more chances from there and then fire some balls over the top — which worked.”
Butler and the KP backline of Olivia Berry, Taryn Greenberg, Grace Lawler and Griffin took away a trio of OA corner kicks (at 62, 63 and 75), but did not allow a true scoring chance during the second half.
“We had more energy in the second half — Hitchen was everywhere, Chloe (Layne) was great, Jen Montville gave us a lot of energy, Shandley was all over the place.
“That was part of the strategy, start putting more shots on net.
“We talked about whether they were going to have an undefeated season or not. What’s the story? Do you want OA to take it from you? They responded. I can’t believe this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.