STOUGHTON — Senior Alyssa Vandenboom struck the back of the Stoughton net three times as the unbeaten Foxboro High girls’ soccer team stormed past the Black Knights 9-0 Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Foxboro (4-0-2) has outscored its opponents by a 28-4 margin this seson.
“We moved the ball around very well and we relied on our depth, we had a lot of kids play,” Foxboro coach Kate Stalcup said.
Vandenboom scored the match-winner for Foxboro in the 18th minute, collected her second goal 1:23 into the second quarter and then added her hat trick goal in the fourth quarter.
Senior striker Jordyn Collins netted the 51st and 52nd goals of her career for Foxboro, which led 5-0 at halftime, while freshman Erin Foley also registered her first multi-goal game of her career, also with two tallies.
Kailee McCabe and Katelyn Mollica netted single goals for Foxboro, while senior goalkeeper Morgan Sylvestre made just one save for the shutout. The Warriors host North Attleboro Monday.
Canton 2, North Attleboro 0
CANTON — Providence College-bound Olivia Rodman scored a pair of goals in the first half as Canton held off the Rocketeers in the Hockomock League match. North Attleboro (2-2-2) had a number of quality scoring chances, with Charlotte Moynihan and Tess Collins having shots inside the penalty box area
The Rocketeers face Foxboro Monday.
