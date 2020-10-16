TAUNTON — Senior Amira Walcott’s first varsity goal was the match-winner as the Mansfield High girls’ soccer team broke into the win column for the first time this Hockomock League season with a 2-0 victory over Taunton Friday.
Walcott, who missed all of the past two seasons in recovering from ACL surgery, put the Hornets in front in the second quarter.
Sophomore Olivia Homsi added to the lead for Mansfield (1-2-1) with a tally midway through the second quarter.
The Hornets were so dominant that Taunton did not have a shot on goal with Olivia Salisbury in net the first half and Kelsey Hubler taking over in the second half.
Junior Maria Sevastos and freshman Kara Santos were most influential for Mansfield with their defensive work and playing balls out of the backline.
The Hornets meet Attleboro Monday.
Milford 5, Attleboro 4
MILFORD — Senior Briley Harnois factored in all four Bombardier goals, scoring Attleboro’s third goal, but Milford sophomore striker Dani Antherton scored four goals as the Scarlet Hawks prevailed in the Hockomock League match.
In avenging a 2-0 loss at AHS on Wednesday, Milford scored two first quarter goals, held a 3-2 halftime lead and then tallied twice within a two-minute span early in the third quarter.
Harnois collected three assists in the match, setting up Beth Alves for AHS’ first goal in the second quarter. Then she assisted on Cassondra Stuger’s second quarter goal and a tally by Jamie Davies in the fourth quarter.
Harnois drilled a 20-yard drive to cut Milford’s lead to 5-3 with Alves assisting. AHS (1-1) next visits Mansfield Monday night.
North Attleboro 7, Stoughton 1STOUGHTON — Steph McKenna and Tess Collins each accounted for three points as the Rocketeers controlled the pace of play in the Hockokomock League match. McKenna scored twice and had one assist, while Collins scored once and had two assists.
Lily Adams and Maggie O’Brien netted their first North varsity goals. Brayden Rice, Charlotte Moynihan, and Caroline Ferrin also had assists. Kaylah Seavey and Maddie Ferrin split goalkeeper duties. The Rocketeers host Canton Monday.
Franklin 2, King Philip 1
FRANKLIN — The Warriors nearly overcame a two-goal halftime deficit, but fell for the second time in three days to the Panthers.
KP (2-2) went scoreless through three quarters before Ava Tormey scored in the fourth quarter, taking possession of a loose ball inside the box and scoring out of a scramble.
Warriors goalie Emma Glaser made three saves. The Warriors went on the attack in the second half and had three other quality scoring chances. KP next hosts Milford Monday.
Oliver Ames 1, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — For the second time this week, the two Hockomock League rivals battled to a stalemate. Foxboro goalkeeper Morgan Sylvestre blanked the Tigers through the second half with eight saves.
Foxboro took the lead on a goal from Kailee McCabe in the first quarter. OA gained the equalizer in the second quarter.
The Warriors (2-0-2) face Stoughton Monday.
