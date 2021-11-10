FOXBORO — Kate Stalcup and the Foxboro High girls’ soccer team just knew that it was going to be a struggle to survive in the second round of the MIAA Division 3 Tournament Wednesday against Cape Ann League perennial power Newburyport.
The Warriors were scoreless through the first half, and Foxboro lost senior striker and Hockomock League leading scorer (31 goals) Kailee McCabe to a right ankle injury in the 23rd minute.
The Warriors went scoreless through the second half and then a pair of “sudden victory” 10-minute overtime periods.
Ultimately, it was sophomore goalkeeper Ally Sougaris who denied the Clippers in the fourth round of the penalty-kick shootout, then senior Meghan Burke delivered the “golden goal,” the match-winner for Foxboro in the winner-take-all sweepstakes.
With an 19-match unbeaten skein in tow, the No. 2-seeded Warriors of Foxboro High kept their dream season alive in a bid for an MIAA State Championship by taking a 1-0 victory on penalty kicks over the Clippers at Sam Berns Field. The No. 2-seeded Warriors (15-1-4) now move along to the round of the Elite Eight.
“We played really well without Kailee (McCabe),” Stalcup said. “At first when she first went down, they were all a little worried, but within minutes they picked it up and carried the intensity.”
Since losing their season opener to King Philip, Foxboro has gone without a loss (15-0-4) while snapping the Clippers’ eight-match (6-0-2) unbeaten skein, denying Newburyport of a bid for a 16th shutout of the season.
“We were determined to keep the pressure (on Foxboro) and don’t back off,” Clipper coach Kevin Sheridan said. Goalkeeper Gabby Loughran and central defender Katelyn Gallagher limited the Warriors’ customary prime-time scoring chances.
Without McCabe on the frontline for Foxboro, Stalcup used Jordan Carman, Neve Taylor and Deanna Hardiman for attackers and the Warriors carried the play to Newburyport.
After 100 scoreless minutes, Foxboro scored on its first (Carman), third (Lindsey Resnick) and fourth (Lauren Miley) rounds of the shootout. Deadlocked at 3-3 entering the fifth round of the shootout, Sougaris dove to the left to stop the Clippers’ fifth shot, then Burke buried the ball with a drive to the left side. Newburyport had misfired on its very first attempt at Sougaris.
“We dominated the second half, it was great to see and watch,” Stalcup said of Foxboro’s forward motion. “Newburyport was a good team. Ally (Sougaris) played really well, the entire back line did in that we didn’t get them many scoring chances in the second half. The defense did so well in keeping the pressure out of our side.”
Foxboro created some prime first-half scoring chances with corner kicks in the eighth, 12th and 26th minutes. Carman unleashed a long ball just over the crossbar in the 11th minute and a testing long ball in the 20th minute. Miley put a header on goal in the 23rd minute and Erin Foley was in close off of the 26th-minute corner.
In the meantime, the Warrior defense resisted Clipper intrusions. Sougaris made a clever save off a direct kick in the ninth minute; Resnick denied long balls in the 28th and 38th minutes; and Foley took away a dangerous cross in the 29th minute.
“The longer it was scoreless, there was a little bit of frustration, but we had so many opportunities (to score),” Stalcup said. “Just not finishing some of the cross and missing some of the shots.
“We stayed in it.”
Medfield 1, Mansfield 0
MEDFIELD — One shot was the difference, as the Tri-Valley League member Warriors of Medfield scored the lone goal of the MIAA Division 2 match in the 45th minute to beat the Hornets. “There were ebbs and flows, a lot of back-and-forths,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said of the endless series of challenges for 50-50 balls, partial breakaways, point-blank shots and superb defense.
Hornet center midfielder Katie Miller was a two-way dynamo for the No. 11-seeded Mansfield (12-5-1), which dominated the final 15 minutes of the match but were unable to gain the equalizing tally. Mansfield goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury totaled six saves, including a pair of incredible first-half stops.
“They (Medfield) was super-fast and strong,” Smith added. “We were on top, then they were on top, and we would come back.”
Mansfield created several free kicks and corner kicks over the final 10 minutes and had two strong chances off of headers. “It was an absolutely great game.”
