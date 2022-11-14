ATTLEBORO
The Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team sits one win away from the MIAA Division 1 state final, with only No. 2 seed Hingham High standing in its way of another shot at a state title.
The third-seeded Shamrocks have run off an impressive season at 22-0 entering Tuesday’s 6 p.m. state semifinal clash at Whitman-Hanson Regional High. Feehan has allowed three goals all season, one of which came in its win over defending state champion Natick on Sunday, and have won all but four of its games by two goals or more.
Entering this season, Bishop Feehan head coach Phil Silva said the work put in over the summer was key for this year’s team to make it a cut above the rest.
“I think we felt good. They did a lot together this summer,” Silva said. “Probably more than any other group had done. COVID-19 obviously curtailed a few things over the last few years, but I thought we’ve gelled pretty well.”
This marks the third time in four seasons that the Shamrocks have reached the Division 1 state semifinals, winning it all in 2019 for a state title, but coming up short to Natick in last year’s semifinal.
Silva noted the loss of last year’s instrumental seniors, Annie Pearl and Grace Robison, along with numerous others giving room room for concern entering the season. Since then, the next group of upperclassmen captains have taken over with a seamless changing of the guard. Key players returning from injury also helped the Shamrocks significantly, along with an underclassmen group that has impressed all season.
“Obviously, when you lose kids like Pearle and Robison from the year before, along with a bunch of impact seniors, you’re a little worried,” Silva said. “I think we had a bunch of kids waiting for their shot. Getting (Syd) Kofton back from injury, I thought we were going to be very good. ... This group is very resilient.”
Another key for Feehan’s success this season has been its ability to field a well-rounded starting lineup where everyone does their part.
“I think everybody has been accepting of their roles,” Silva said. “When the role changes, they take it on. We have a leading scorer, but on any given day, someone else is going to be the scorer. We ask everyone to defend. The intangibles that don’t really show up on the scorecard, it’s 11 players that, right now, I don’t think there’s a question to what their goal is — it’s to keep winning. Nobody is looking at the stat sheet or the awards. They want to win the whole thing.”
Now the Shamrocks look ahead to Hingham, another team that that has not dropped a match all season. At 16-0-4, Hingham has allowed just nine goals, opening the Division 1 postseason with a 7-0 win over Attleboro and then rolling past Shrewsbury 6-0. A second half surge from the Harborwomen saw it clinch a Final Four spot with a 3-2 win over Brookline on Sunday afternoon.
Silva points to the two forwards that helped Hingham advance over the weekend, with potential Massachusetts Player of The Year Sophie Reale and possible Division 1 prospect Claire Murray standing out in game film. Silva added that despite their successes and ability to put the ball in the goal, it’s nothing the Shamrocks haven’t seen during their postseason run this season against strong teams.
“It’s always tough when you get to these games,” Silva said. “You look at Hopkinton in the Round of 16, they’ve got a kid going to Boston College and another to Purdue, not probably the easiest matchup we could’ve had. So you never know. Then we get Natick, two big tests we’ve passed this postseason. It’s a tight turnaround, but it’s a tight turnaround for Hingham, that’s the only benefit.
“We’ve watched them a little bit and we kind of know they’re been one of the better teams in the state over the last three years,” he addd. “They have maybe two of the most dynamic players in the state. They have a very good team around them and what we have to do is find a way to contain them and put pressure on their defense.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.
