BRAINTREE — Bishop Feehan High senior striker Francesca Yanchuk became the Shamrocks’ all-time career scoring leader in girls’ soccer with a pair of goals in an 8-0 Central Catholic League shutout of Archbishop Williams Wednesday.
The Villanova University-bound Shamrock scored her 11th and 12th goals of the season and collected a pair of assists, giving her 147 career points, surpassing former Providence College Friar Maddie Jolin.
Freshman Kileigh Gorman, Ava Detorie and captain Lindsey Moskal also scored two goals for Bishop Feehan, which led 4-0 at halftime.
Maddie Breckner tended goal for the Shamrocks over the first three quarters, while Betsy Norko took over in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout, the duo combining for three saves.
The Shamrocks visit Arlington Catholic Saturday.
North Attleboro 7, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Junior Steph McKenna scored three goals, two during the first quarter as the Rocketeers ran roughshod over the Black Knights in winning the Hockomock League match.
Emma Pratt added two goals, while Tess Collins and Caroline Ferrin had single scores. Kayleh Seavey (three saves) and Maddie Ferrin (four saves) shared goaltending duties for the Rocketeers, working the first and second half respectively.
Maggie O’Brien, Ari Newth, Clara Giuliano, Brayden Rice and Jordyn Sullivan all had assists.
North Attleboro (1-0-2) visits Stoughton Friday.
Franklin 2, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors were unable to generate much of an attack at all in dropping the Hockomock League match to the Panthers at Macktaz Field. Franklin owned a 1-0 lead by halftime and, in general, disrupted KP’s forward motion throughout the match, winning challenges and loose balls.
KP did not create a true shot on goal in the match.
The Warriors (2-1) visit Franklin Friday.
Mansfield 0, Taunton 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets amassed 30 shots and dominated possession of the ball, not allowing the Tigers a shot on goal, but Mansfield had to settle the the Hockomock League tie. Olivia Salisbury and Kelsey Hubler shared the shutout in goal for Mansfield (0-2-1), which returns to Taunton Friday.
