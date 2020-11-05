ATTLEBORO — Held scoreless for the first time this season at Middleboro on Monday after a half-dozen matches of putting the ball in the back of the net, Bishop Feehan High senior striker Francesca Yanchuk has responded twice in two days.
The Villanova University-bound senior racked up five goals in the Shamrocks’ 7-0 girls soccer shutout of Cardinal Spellman Thursday at McGrath Stadium.
Yanchuk, who had tallied four goals Wednesday at Matignon High, returned to her home turf with a pair of first quarter goals and a pair of goals in the final minute of the third quarter for the 9-0 Shamrocks, who remain unscored upon this season.
“She’s on fire right now,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the ways that Yanchuk can score as she boosted her season’s goal total of 27.
Yet, the Shamrocks are the sum of parts with the deliberate and poised play out of midfielders, senior captain Lindsey Moskal and sophomore Sydney Kofton; the work in the heart of the defense by seniors Kelly Coady and Anna Jones; and the skill set to deny chances by senior goalkeeper Maddie Breckner.
“Right now, though there are a couple of things that we are playing for,” Silva said of the Shamrocks unbeaten season with two matches remaining as they chase a Catholic Central League championship in their first season as a member.
Even without an MIAA Division 1 state tournament as incentives due to the COVID-19 playing parameters, the defending MIAA state champion Shamrocks extended their unbeaten skein to 33 matches.
Having scored 19 goals in three wins over four days, the Shamrocks owned just a two-goal advantage at halftime against Cardinal Spellman. The Shamrocks did not allow the Cardinals possession inside of the 25-yard line during the first quarter and no shots. Breckner took down the lone Cardinal Spellman shot, a long ball drive in the 22nd minute; a direct kick in the 50th minute sailed over the crossbar; while the goal post preserved a shutout in the 75th minute.
Freshman Kileigh Gorman made it 3-0 for the Shamrocks early in the second half in the 47th minute, finishing off a through ball from Ava Detorie with a breakaway bid and shot to the lower right corner of the net. Junior Kaitryn Franchino closed out the scoring for Bishop Feehan in the fourth quarter.
“We were a little off, playing a little less intense during the first half,” Silva said.
The Shamrocks hit the goal post three times — Franchino off the left post in the fourth minute, Gorman off the crossbar in the 28th minute, and Yanchuk off of the left post in the 34th minute.
Yanchuk put the Shamrocks into the lead by opening the scoring in the third minute on a breakaway and drive to the lower right corner of the Cardinal Spellman net. She scored her second goal in the 11th minute, finishing off a ball played out of the left corner by Gorman, feigning a pair of defenders and drilling a shot to the lower left side.
Yanchuk scored Bishop Feehan’s fourth and fifth goals, both in the waning seconds of the third quarter, freezing the Cardinal Spellman defense with her dribbling prowess.
Yanchuk tallied her fifth goal early in the fourth quarter on a nifty feed from Kofton.
“A great goal and a great setup,” Silva said. “We did some things well, moving the ball around.”
Bishop Feehan had several first-half scoring chances go unrewarded — drives by Franchino in the fourth and 15th minutes; a drive by Kofton in the sixth minute; a blast by Bri Marrero at 14; and a drive just over the net by Detorie at 24.
The Shamrocks return to action Monday against St. Mary’s of Lynn and then face former Eastern Athletic Conference member Bishop Stang Wednesday.
