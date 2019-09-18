ATTLEBORO — Junior Francesca Yanchuk tallied twice as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team swept the season non-league series with Notre Dame Academy, taking a 3-1 victory Wednesday at McGrath Stadium.
“That was one of our better performances,” Shamrock coach Phil Silva said.
Yanchuck scored the Shamrocks’ second goal, which proved the match-winner, in the 27th minute, defying the Notre Dame defense with a deft move and creating a breakaway bid.
Then early in the second half, in the 47th minute, Yanchuck finished off a textbook exchange of passes between sophomore Grace Robison to senior Hailey Goodman and back for a 3-0 Bishop Feehan lead.
Sophomore Amelia Hohos tended goal for Bishop Feehan, being denied of a shutout in the 76th minute.
Mikayla Dorrer put the Shamrocks into the lead in the 14th minute, taking in a pass from Yanchuck for the go-ahead goal.
The Shamrocks (6-0-1) play their third match of the week Friday, hosting Dighton-Rehoboth for a non-league contest.
Seekonk 1, Apponequet 0
SEEKONK — Sophomore Emily Chin scored the lone goal on a cross from Mia DiBiase in the 50th minute as the Warriors pulled out a South Coast Conference victory. The Warriors held a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal as Maddison Julien made three saves for the clean sheet. Seekonk (5-2) will travel to Bishop Stang on Saturday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Fairhaven 1
FAIRHAVEN — Sophomore Carleigh Hall netted two goals (37th and 56th minutes) as the Falcons took a 2-0 lead and held on for the South Coast Conference victory.
Caitlin Morgado set up Hall’s match-winning goal. The Falcons (5-1) owned a 14-2 edge in shots as goalie Meghan Reed had one save. The Falcons travel to Bishop Feehan on Friday.
Tri-County 2, Blue Hills Reg. 2
CANTON — Jessica Catalano put the Cougars into the lead with a second half goal, set up by Isabelle Dias, but Tri-County had to settle for a tie in the Mayflower League match. Blue Hills gained the tying tally in the 61st minute, then saw a Cougar penalty kick foiled two minutes later.
Tri-County unleashed 24 shots, 17 during the second half. Jordan Lagos pulled the Cougars into a 1-1 tie with a goal in the 34th minute, assisted by Caitlyn Gorman. Paige Griffin totaled 11 saves in goal for Tri-County (1-3-1), which next entertains Southeastern Regional Friday.
