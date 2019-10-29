ATTLEBORO — There have been plenty of prolific scorers representing Bishop Feehan High on the soccer field through the decades, and North Attleboro’s Francesa Yanchuk is the latest to etch her name among them.
The Providence College-bound Yanchuk, a junior striker, netted the 100th goal of her career in the 47th minute Tuesday as the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team heads into the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament unbeaten after a 2-0 shutout of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High at McGrath Stadium.
The Shamrocks (16-0-1) will likely be the No. 2 seed in Division 1 South behind unbeaten and untied King Philip. Bishop Feehan is projected to host a first-round match Sunday. D-R concluded its regular season at 13-5 and will next play in the Division 3 South Tournament.
“We missed some opportunities, but we got the clean sheet,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of junior Maddie Breckner (four first-half saves) and sophomore Amelia Hohos (three second half saves) combining on the shutout.
“I don’t think (senior defender) Ashley Kelly and (sophomore defender) Annie Pearl have been on the field for more than three goals (combined),” Silva said of the heart of his backline. “I think our starting lineup has been on the field for four goals.”
The Shamrocks claimed a one-goal lead in the 12th minute on another superb play by senior midfielder and tactician Hailey Goodman. Challenged by a pair of Falcons atop the penalty box area and with D-R goalie senior goalie Meg Reed coming off of the line to challenge as well, Goodman slipped a through ball to senior Elizabeth Castano, who merely had to one-touch the ball into an open net for the match-winner.
Then Yanchuk delivered her milestone moment early in the second half to create a bit of separation for the Shamrocks. Ann Jones delivered the ball on net off the right flank on Reed, who made the initial save. But the loose ball was coveted by Yanchuk on the left, who buried her blast.
“They are a tough team, but honestly, I think that they had an off day,” D-R coach Trish Madsen said of the Shamrocks who beat the Falcons 7-0 earlier in the season. “We should have been able to capitalize, but we had an off day too. We weren’t our best.”
D-R had several quality scoring chances early in the match as Emily D’ambrosio put a long ball in from the right side at 5; Caitlin Morgado laced a direct kick at 3 and a long ball on net at 6; and Juliana DaCosta had a terrifice loose ball chance at 10.
Similarly in the second half, facing merely a one-goal deficit, the Falcons had chances for the equalizer on a Carleigh Hall one-touch loose ball at 43 minutes and an Ashley Damon free kick at 44. Even later, sophomore back Bella LaBree let loose a direct kick over the net at 68 minutes and a high-bouncing long ball that forced Hohos to make a save at 69.
The Shamrocks hit a crossbar and had a goal nullified (by an offside infraction) during the second half and had ample opportunity to stake more than a one-goal lead after the initial 40 minutes.
Yanchuk went one-on-one against Reed on a breakaway at 22, but had the ball smothered, then scorched a direct kick off the left post at 34 — with Mikayla Dorrer’s rebound sailing over the net.
Goodman belted a drive off of the crossbar from the right side too at 19 and Anna Jones had a nifty run and short side right bid at 21.
“Going into the tournament, I wanted more,” Madsen said of her Falcons needing to pressure and attack. “We’ve had a good season, these girls can play. When they’re on, they’re on. I just think that they have to start believing that they can do more.”
With seven sectional semifinals during his 11 seasons as Shamrock head coach, Silva believes the Shamrocks have positioned themselves for another extended run.
“We wanted to keep everyone healthy today, anyone who was banged up to send them off early and get ready for the playoffs,” Silva said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.