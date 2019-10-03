TAUNTON — Bishop Feehan High junior striker Francesca Yanchuk scored four of the Shamrocks’ six first-half goals in an 8-0 rout of Coyle-Cassidy High Thursday in an Eastern Athletic Conference match.
The unbeaten Shamrocks (9-0-1) owned a 22-3 edge in shots with goalie Amelia Hohos and Maddie Breckner each working a half in net to claim the shutout.
Grace Robinson (one goal, two assists), Hailey Goodman (one goal, one assist) and Kelly Coady (two assists) also sparked the Shamrock offense.
Gabby Gjoni and Allie Carey each scored individual goals for Bishop Feehan which travels to Cardinal Spellman Friday for a non-league match.
Norton 3, Bellingham 0
NORTON — The Lancers kept their postseason with a pair of first-half goals to beat the Blackhawks in a Tri-Valley League match. Ashley Schepis made three saves for the shutout.
Lily Newell (at 28 from Meg Cross) and an own-goal at 33 minutes, created out of a Cam Doyle cross, gave Norton a 2-0 halftime lead. Mackenzie Dennett stole the ball and scored for Norton in the second half. The Lancers (4-5-1) host Westwood Monday.
Tri-County 2, Bristol-Plymouth 2
TAUNTON — The Cougars twice battled back from one-goal deficits to knot the Craftsmen in their Mayflower League match. Caitlyn Gorman tied the score at 1-1 for Tri-County in the first half with Julia Hutchinson assisting.
Freshman Noelle Kennedy scored the second half equalizer for the Cougars in the 50th minute. Tri-County (3-4-4) hosts Blue Hills Regional Friday.
Canton 5, North Attleboro 2
CANTON — Steph McKenna scored twice off of assists from Olivia Wills, but the Rocketeers fell in their Hockomock League match. McKenna finished off a series of passes from Lily Cameron to Wills for her first goal.
McKenna scored for a second time off of an Alex Moulson corner kick that Wills sent to McKenna. Summer Doherty, Ari Rice and Colette Petitt played well for North (3-4-1), which visits King Philip Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.