HANSON — Francesa Yanchuk did what she does best — put her best foot forward and score goals.
As a result of her 104th and 105th career goals, the second of which was a “golden goal” in the third minute of a second sudden-death overtime period, the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team delivered a dramatic 2-1 victory over Natick High Wednesday in the semifinals of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
“I didn’t want to give up, I thought that I just had to hit it and hope for the best,” the Shamrock record-setting junior striker said of her second go-ahead goal of the match.
Yanchuk took possession of the ball at the Natick 40-yard line, darted through the Red Hawk defense to find space among a trio of defenders and producea one-on-one chance.
Yanchuk had previously shelled a shot off of the right post on another one-on-one breakaway in the 60th minute, misfired on a point-blank shot inside the penalty box area in the 63rd minute and was tugged and tripped throughout the match, but she knew that scoring chances would occur if she relied on her speed and skill set.
“I was looking at the clock and I just took it,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘Should I shoot left, shoot right?’ I didn’t think, I just hit it.”
Yanchuk’s goal sends the No. 2 seed Shamrocks (20-0-1) into Saturday’s Division 1 South championship match against unbeaten (20-0) and top-seeded King Philip Regional High in a noon start at Hingham High School.
Yanchuk put Bishop Feehan in front in the 21st minute with another explosion of speed, creating a steal and then uncorking a 20-yard blast just under the crossbar.
“I didn’t think she would be the one to score the second goal because they were triple-teaming her,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “She sprinted to the goal line — what a finish and under pressure. I told her, ‘If they come at you have to give up the ball to somebody else and hope that they finish it,’ ”
Grace Robison played the ball to Yanchuk at midfield.
“Credit to our team we did not fold,” Silva said of his Shamrocks, who could have wilted after Natick scored the equalizer in the 68th minute on a direct kick from atop the left corner of the penalty box by senior captain Laney Ross.
“They have a lot of kids who have been in a lot of big games over there,” Silva said of Natick participating in the Division 1 South title game in each of the past two seasons.”
Other than some long balls played into Shamrock junior goalkeeper Madison Breckner (11 saves), Natick did not have many true scoring chances. Breckner batted down a Red Hawk chance off of the cross bar and goal post at 45, the ball somehow not crossing the line, while Annie Jones made a clever loose ball clear in the 32nd minute.
“Oh good Lord, the chances that we had, that one in the second overtime,” Silva said of a free kick by Annie Pearl, which Grace Robison smacked off of the right goal post, then Brianna Marrero’s point-blank rebound shot was denied.
“We had a couple of chances when we were up 1-0 to go up 2-0 and didn’t do it,” Silva added,
Bishop Feehan had 14 shots in the match and three corner kicks.
“This is a good team, look at our defense, we didn’t let them in the box,” Silva said of Shamrock central defenders senior Ashley Kelly and Pearl, a sophomore commanding the space. “Not one time did they get a free ball in the box. This team would not be here if we didn’t have a great defense and midfield.
“This year as a team, we’re playing better because we have talent around her (Yanchuk) and this year she’s taken it to another level,” Silva added. “this is a good team, look at our defense.”
