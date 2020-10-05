ATTLEBORO — The ball keeps funneling forward, the Shamrocks continue their relentless attack from the flanks and through the middle of the field, and Bishop Feehan High senior Francesca Yanchuk keeps scoring goals.
Yanchuk delivered her second hat trick of the season Monday at McGrath Stadium as the Shamrocks ran past Ursuline Academy 7-0 in a non-league match.
Yanchuk scored three goals for the Shamrocks in their season debut at Bishop Fenwick over the weekend, and delivered two of her three goals into the back of the Ursuline net during the first half Monday as Bishop Feehan grabbed a 5-0 margin at intermission.
“Oh my goodness, did we move the ball well,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of his Shamrocks’ second start of the season, having scored 11 goals over 160 minutes. “We have some very good technical players out there.”
Junior Kaitryn Franchino scored her first varsity goal for the Shamrocks on a breakaway down the right flank in the 73rd minute for Bishop Feehan’s seventh goal. And most promising Shamrock freshman Kileigh Gorman tallied her first varsity goal as well, a 20-yard rocket of a shot off the left wing in the 25th minute to create a 4-0 advantage.
Meanwhile at the other end of the pitch, senior goalkeeper Maddie Breckner blanked Ursuline, making four saves through three quarters of work. Breckner made two first-half saves, one testing one on a drive off of a direct kick, looking into the sun’s glare in the 34th minute.
Amelia Hohos kept the shutout alive with a terrific save on a high ball in the 71st minute after taking over on the line at the outset of the fourth quarter, while Lily Gustafson kept the clean sheet alive with good work over the final eight minutes.
“We were solid in the back and played the ball well out of the back,” Silva added of limiting Ursuline’s ball possession.
Yanchuk scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks (2-0) in the 14th minute, beating an Ursuline defender with a clever dribble, drawing the goalkeeper off of the line and then rifling a right-footed shot into the low-left corner.
Yanchuk created a 3-0 lead for the Shamrocks with her second goal, in the first minute of the second quarter, taking a ball from Ava Detorie and then dribbling through a pair of Ursuline defenders to uncork a left-footed shot to the left side.
Yanchuk netted her third goal in the 43rd minute of the match — her sixth of the season and 115th of her Shamrock career, with a bullet of a drive to the top-right corner.
Yanchuk also set up the Shamrocks’ second score, delivering a pass off of the right wing that Mikayla Dorrer one-timed in the 15th minute. While Yanchuk and Dorrer scored within a minute of each other, so too did Gorman and Bri Marrero in the second quarter. Marrero gave Bishop Feehan a five-goal lead at the half, scoring in the 26th minute.
“We’re solid with our backups too,” Silva said of the Shamrocks’ depth. Bishop Feehan is off until a Monday match with Austin Prep.
Foxboro 4, Sharon 0
SHARON — Senior striker Jordyn Collins tallied twice during the first half of play as the defending Davenport Division champions of the Hockomock League ran past Sharon in their season debut.
Collins scored twice within the span of 12 seconds in the second minute of the match, as the All-Hockomock League selection relied on her strength and speed to pierce the Eagles’ defense.
Morgan Sylvestre totaled five saves in goal for the shutout. “We definitely moved the ball well, that’s our style,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said.
Another All-Hockomock League pick, junior midfielder Kailee McCabe, created goal No. 3 for Foxboro, while freshman Erin Foley tallied her first varsity goal in the 75th minute. The Eagles pay a visit to Foxboro Wednesday.
