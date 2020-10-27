ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan High girls' soccer team remained unbeaten and unscored upon after routing Malden Catholic High 10-0 Tuesday in a Catholic Central League match at McGrath Stadium.
Senior striker Francesa Yanchuk tallied three goals for the Shamrocks (6-0), who bolted out to a 6-0 halftime lead.
Liz McCormack (one goal, three assists) and Sydney Kofton (three assists) also payed well for Bishop Feehan. Senior captain Lindsey Moskal, Ava Detorie, Liz Coffey, Grace Burke, Kileigh Gorman and Gabby Gjoni also scored.
Bishop Feehan will host St. Mary's of Lynn in a 1 p.m. match Saturday.
