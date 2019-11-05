ATTLEBORO — Francesca Yanchuk’s 32nd goal of the season may have been the most important scored thus far for the No. 2 seed Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team.
Because through 50 minutes, the Shamrocks were locked in a struggle to score, challenged for possessions of the ball, not to mention the upset-minded intentions of the No. 15 seed Marshfield High Rams and the neutralizing implications of a driving rain at McGrath Stadium on Tuesday.
But, Yanchuk delivered the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute and then set up senior midfielder Hailey Goodman for a second score in the 66th minute as the unbeaten Shamrocks (18-0-1) prevailed with a 2-0 victory in the Division 1 South Sectional first round match.
Ultimately, Shamrock junior goalkeeper Madison Breckner (nine saves; facing just one second half corner kick) proved equal to the assignment, while Bishop Feehan’s cast of central defenders, senior Ashley Kelly and sophomore Annie Pearl did not allow the Rams any space or any shots within the danger zone.
“Marshfield is a good team, we knew that it would be a tough game,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “In the first half, we were settling for 20-25 yarders (shots) and we’re not going to beat her (Marshfield goalie Kate McNeil) from there. You’ve got to get the ball in the box.”
Yanchuk put the Shamrocks onto the scoreboard on Bishop Feehan’s fifth corner kick of the match, first of the second half, taken out of the right corner by Goodman. The initial ball was pushed away by McNeil, but in the loose ball scrum, Yanchuk gained possession on the right side and delivered off of the far left goalpost into the net.
The Shamrocks’ catalytic duo combined on their second goal with Yanchuk drawing a pair of defenders her way on the left side and then delivering the ball back across the plain on the right, inside the box for Goodman, who uncorked a low drive.
“The first half we were pretty evenly matched,” Marshfield coach Dom Centarino said. “In the second half we didn’t have as many opportunities as we did in the first half, but when you get the ball inside the penalty area, you got to unload some quality shots.
“They are a great, well-coached team,” Centarino said of Feehan.
McNeil, the Rams’ goalkeeper (10 saves) made every save that was necessary, though the most dangerous Shamrock shot of all came in the second minute, a one-touch, chip volley by Lindsey Moskal at the goal mouth that popped over the crossbar.
The Shamrocks generated corner kicks from Goodman (at 9, 10, 35 and 36) but met with resistance from McNeil, while Rams’ stopper Ellen Nerger shadowed Yanchuk all over the pitch.
The Shamrocks were the No. 2 seed last year as well and fell in the first round to Needham, so sensing danger, Bishop Feehan asserted itself to the ball by taking control of the pace during the second half. The win also solidified Feehan sweeping the two-game series with Marshfield this year after claiming 2-1 decision in the regular season, producing the match-winner in the final minute.
“Their goalkeeper is outstanding, you got to get deep to get a goal on her,” Silva added. “We came up big, you need big players to come up. We wore them down in the second half, we were quicker. There are no bad teams in this bracket.”
