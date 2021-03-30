Cape Verdean Olympic Team member Jayla Pina and her Seekonk High freshmen teammates are among the area high school pool selections for The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Swimming All-Star Team.
Pina, along with Warriors’ freshmen Addison Abreu and Korryn Cartwright, charted Seekonk to the team title at the South Coast Conference Championship Meet, highlighting the accomplishments of the area’s elite swimmers.
Pina rewrote the SCC record book in wining the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, Abreu set the SCC record in winning the 100 backstroke, and Cartwright was a two-time titlist with record setting performances in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Joining the trio as Sun Chronicle All-Stars are Attleboro High junior Ella Lynch-Bartek, a repeat selection; Mansfield High’s Sofia Seifert, who captured 11 wins in dual meets; Foxboro High’s dynamic duo of Abby Gallagher and Meghan Lathrop, along with a quartet of swimmers from both Bishop Feehan High and King Philip Regional High.
King Philip senior Meg Campbell had top four placements in four events at the Hockomock League Meet. Joining him are Warriors’ junior freestyle specialist Bri McMaster and two promising freshmen, Madelyn Cleasby and Rachel Bailer, who both had top-10 finishes at the Hockomock Meet.
The Shamrocks captured the Catholic Central League title in their first season of competition, led by Sun Chronicle All-Stars Skylar Pemberton, Jill Carline, Kathryn Hornsleth and Julia Pelchat, all of whom turned in top-10 finishes at the league meet.
