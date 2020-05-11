The girls swim squads from Bishop Feehan High and Seekonk High each placed among the top five teams at the South Sectional Meet and among the top 10 teams at the MIAA State Championship Meet, underscoring why the Shamrocks and Warriors anchor the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 Girls All-Star Swimming Team.
Coach Kathy White’s Shamrocks finished fourth at the South Sectional and fourth as well at the MIAA Division 1 State Meet. Meanwhile, Coach Brooke Michaud’s Warriors were fifth at the South Sectional Meet and sixth at the Division 2 State Meet.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster of elite area female swimmers are four members from King Philip High, the Lynch-Bartek sisters of Attleboro High, Norton High’s Anna Pescod and Foxboro High’s Abby Gallagher.
Bishop Feehan is represented by senior breaststroke and relay specialist Mary Patriarca, junior freestyle specialist Skylar Pemberton, Shamrock sophomore MVP Jill Carline, who qualified for the sectional and state meets in every event, and versatile freshman Julia Pelchat.
Seekonk High’s Sun Chronicle All-Stars are super sophomore Jayla Pina, a member of the Cape Verdean National Team, who had a pair of top five finishes at the Division 2 State Meet, eighth-graders Korryn Cartwright (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Addison Abreu (200 IM, 100 backstroke), who both finished among the top 11 in two events at the MIAA State Meet.
King Philip has three seniors receiving recognition — individual medley and relay specialist Morgan Sachleben, freestyler Cate DiGiacomo and relay specialist Jess Sullivan, along with junior Meg Campbell (200, 500 freestyles), the No. 2 finisher in each of her events at the Hockomock League Meet.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars are Norton sophomore Anna Pescod, Foxboro freshman freestyler Abby Gallagher and Attleboro senior captain Jackie Lynch-Bartek, who qualified for the MIAA State Meet in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle, and her sister Ella, a sophomore freestyler and relay specialist.
