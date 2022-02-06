MILFORD — Attleboro High freshman Zuri Ferguson, won both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in school-record times as the Bombardier girls finished third at the Hockomock League Championship meet Saturday.
Ferguson clocked a :58.47 in the butterfly and :55.99 in the 100 backstroke, eclipsing the Hockomock records in both events. She was also a member of both second-place 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Attleboro senior Ella Lynch-Bartek touched first in the 50 freestyle (26.81) and was second in the 100 freestyle (57.76) while also being a member of both second-place relays.
In all, Attleboro had 17 personal bests.
"I couldn't have been prouder," Attleboro coach Darbie Sawyer said.
Joining Freguson and Lynch-Barket on both medley relays were Sydney Dorval and Caroline Lynch-Bartek (2:00.31).
- Foxboro's Megan Lathrop took first place in the 500 freestyle with a State Meet qualifying time of 5:38 as the Warriors placed seventh at the championships. Teammate Abby Gallagher, who was second (5:43) behind Lathrop, was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:11). In the 100 butterfly, Lathrop qualified for States (fifth, 1:02) while Gallagher qualified for Sectionals (sixth, 1:05).
Mansfield had 18 of 26 swimmers post personal-best times with Sofia Seifert second in the 50 freestyle and in the 100 breaststroke. The 200 freestyle relay team of Carla Guirguis, Caroline Dalton, Dana Guirguis and Seifert placed seventh.