MILFORD — With a trio of second-place finishes and placements in all three relay events, the King Philip Regional High girls’ swimming team captured third place at the Hockomock League Championship Meet.
Meg Campbell sparkled for the Warriors by taking runner-up honors in both the 200 freestyle (2:02.8) and 500 freestyle (5:21.2), while being a member of the second-place 400 freestyle relay team and sixth-place 200 freestyle relay team.
The Warriors compiled 257 points for third place behind Oliver Ames (404) and Franklin (293).
Attleboro High’s Jackie Lynch-Bartek was the lone area individual champion, winning the 100 breaststroke (1:13.2) title by a one-second margin for the fourth consecutive year. She also took third in the 200 freestyle (2:03) for the Bombardiers, both personal-best performances, while accumulating 48 individual points.
AHS totaled 15 personal-best performances. Ella Lynch-Bartek totaled 36 points with two top-10 personal performances, including fourth in the 100 freestyle (58.45) and as a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Both Lynch-Bartek sisters have advanced to the South Sectional Meet, joining Faith Morrison and Brenna O’Connell.
Foxboro High’s Meg Lathrop (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Abby Gallagher (200, 500 freestyles) each had pairs of placements as the Warriors took ninth place with 106 points.
Morgan Sachleben also starred for KP by taking second in the 200 IM (2:22.1) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.2), while being a member of the third-place 200 medley and second-place 400 freestyle relay teams.
At the Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Meet, Bishop Feehan had multiple placements in seven events to dominate. Jill Carline (200 freestsyle), Mary Patriarca (100 breaststroke), Katy Hornsleth (100 freestyle) and Skylar Pemberton (50 freestyle) each claimed titles and placed in multiple events and relays.
Hockomock League Girls’ Championship Swimming Meet
Team scores: 1-Oliver Ames 404, 2-Franklin 293, 3-King Philip 257, 4-Canton 235, 5-Sharon 189, 6-Taunton 163, 7-Milford 146, 8-Attleboro 125, 9-Foxboro 106, 10-Mansfield 87, 11-North Attleboro 53, 12-Stoughton 42.
Attleboro placements: 200 Freestyle 3-Jackie Lynch-Bartek 2:03.2; 100 Freestyle 4-Ella Lynch-Bartek 58.45; 100 Breaststroke 1-J. Lynch-Bartek 1:13.2; 400 Freestyle relay 6-J. Lynch-Bartek, Faith Morrison, Brenna O’Connell, E. Lynch-Bartek 4:09.8.
Foxboro placements: 200 Freestyle 4-Meg Lathrop 2:09.6, 5-Abby Gallagher 2:10.5; 100 Butterfly 4-Lathrop 1:03.2; 500 Freestyle 3-Gallagher 5:40.5.
King Philip placements: 200 Medley relay 3-Olivia Bailey, Morgan Sachleben, Jess Sullivan, Cate DiGiacomo 2:03; 200 Freestyle 2-Meg Campbell 2:02.8; 200 IM 2-Sachleben 2:22.1; 100 Freestyle 6-DiGiacomo 58.56; 500 Freestyle 2-Campbell 5:21.2; 200 Freestyle relay 6-Lauren Klein, Bri McMaster, Bailey, Campbell 1:50.7; 100 Backstroke 6-Bailey 1:08.2; 100 Breaststroke 3-Sachleben 1:14.2; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Sachleben, Sullivan, DiGiacomo, Campbell 3:54.6.
Eastern Athletic Conference Championship Meet
Bishop Feehan placements: 200 Medley relay 2-Matte, Patriarca, Carline, Pemberton, 1:56.28; 200 Freestyle 1-Jill Carline 2:06.9, 2-Katy Hornsleth 2:10.9; 200 IM 2-Skylar Pemberton 2:19.19, 4-Brianna Matte 2:28, 5-Savannah Blanchard 2:33.4; 50 Freestyle 1-Pemberton 26.31, 3-Mary Patriarca 29.93, 5-Kaitlyn DaCosta 27.91; Diving 2-Alexis Gaulin, 4-Patrice Mulligan; 100 Butterfly 3-Carline 1:04.3; 100 Freestyle 1-Hornsleth 1:00.2, 5-DaCosta 1:00.8; 500 Freestyle 2-Brianna Matte 5:496, 4-Blanchard 5:56.7; 200 Freestyle relay 1-Pemberton, Latour, Patriarca, Hornsleth, 1:47.06, 5- Tortolani, Herman, DaCosta, Blanchard, 1:55.65; 100 Backstroke 3-Alexa Latour 1:06.93; 100 Breaststroke 1-Patriarca 1:13.77, 5-Julia Guthrie 1:27.2, 6-Julia Hunter 1:29.4; 400 Freestyle relay 2-Matte, Latourn, Hornsleth, Carline, 4:00.24, 4-Blanchard, Herman, DaCosta, Leeuwenburgh, 4:14.
